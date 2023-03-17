| 8.1°C Dublin

Irish pop star Niall Horan ‘welcome back anytime’ after White House performance

The Co Westmeath singer ended his performance with the Irish folk song Spancil Hill, which is about emigration.

Niall Horan with US President Joe Biden during a St Patrick&rsquo;s Day Celebration reception (Niall Carson/PA) Expand

Niall Horan with US President Joe Biden during a St Patrick’s Day Celebration reception (Niall Carson/PA)

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, David Young and Mike Bedigan, PA

US President Joe Biden has said that Niall Horan is welcome back anytime, after the Irish pop star performed at the White House for St Patrick’s Day.

The ex-One Direction singer performed four songs, including two on the theme of emigration, in front of dozens of dignitaries as part of the traditional shamrock ceremony at the White House.

