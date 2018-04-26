Ireland's Eurovision hope Ryan O'Shaughnessy joins Rock'n'roll Kids for stunning radio performance

Ireland's 2018 Eurovision entry Ryan O'Shaughnessy has joined legends Charlie McGettigan and Paul Harrington for a stunning performance of their classic Rock'n'roll Kids.

For the first time in the 24-year history of the song, the duo were joined by a third singer to perform the 1994 Eurovision winner on the Ray D'Arcy show on RTE Radio One this afternoon.

Ryan has said the song is one of his all-time favourites.

"We've been doing a little bit of rehearsal because we're going to sing this on the radio together. We literally met and within five minutes he had it sussed and he found a harmony in between us. It's just magic when that happens," Charlie told RTE. Meanwhile, Ryan has revealed more about how the song will be staged in Lisbon.

Some recent Irish entries have been subject to criticism that the staging of the song had hampered their chances to qualify for the final. Ryan will be joined on stage by three backing singers Claire-Ann Varley, Janet Grogan and Remy Anna.

Janet Grogan came to national attention in 2016 when she narrowly missed out on a place on the X Factor live shows. Ryan will also be joined on stage by the two male dancers who featured in the music video for the song.

Kevin O’Dwyer and Alan McGrath will join the three backing singers and Ryan on stage.

Alan McGrath isn't a Eurovision rookie - he was one of Ryan Dolan's topless backing dancers who grabbed media attention at the 2013 Eurovision in Malmo, Sweden.

Alan McGrath and Colm Farrell have gone down very well with fans in Malmo.

The team will be hoping Alan proves to be a lucky charm - when he performed in Malmo he was part of the team that last saw Ireland qualify for the Eurovision final. Ryan and the team head to Lisbon on Sunday, ahead of their first rehearsals on the Eurovision stage early next week. Viewers can join Marty Whelan on RTE Two for the first Semi Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest from Lisbon on Tuesday, May 8th at 8pm.

Online Editors