Ireland's Eurovision entry facing broadcast ban in Russia over gay dancers

Ryan O'Shaughnessy will represent Ireland in Lisbon with self-penned track 'Together'.

However there has been speculation that the video violates Russia's strict anti-gay "propaganda" ban.

Eurovision rules mean participating countries must broadcast all entries during the live broadcast or face a possible ban.

While the promotional video for the song features a gay couple, it is not yet known if the live Eurovision stage performance will. Countries are not obliged to broadcast promotional videos for entries, just the live performance at Eurovision.