Ireland's Eurovision entry facing broadcast ban in Russia over gay dancers
Ireland's 2018 Eurovision entry could face a broadcast ban in Russia as the video for the song features a gay couple.
Ryan O'Shaughnessy will represent Ireland in Lisbon with self-penned track 'Together'.
The video, released last week, features a male couple dancing in Dublin's Temple Bar.
However there has been speculation that the video violates Russia's strict anti-gay "propaganda" ban.
Eurovision rules mean participating countries must broadcast all entries during the live broadcast or face a possible ban.
While the promotional video for the song features a gay couple, it is not yet known if the live Eurovision stage performance will. Countries are not obliged to broadcast promotional videos for entries, just the live performance at Eurovision.
On reading the news last night of a possible ban, Ryan tweeted: "The Russians are now threatening a broadcasting ban because of my video for ‘Together’. Anti-gay propaganda regime at its finest! Hilarious if you ask me.. #IDareYou"
Ireland participates in the first Semi Final of the 2018 Eurovision Song Contest on May 8th. Ireland's Semi has been dubbed 'a bloodbath' due to the large number of favourites particpating.
Among the current favourites to win the 2018 crown are Israel, Estonia and Sweden.
Online Editors