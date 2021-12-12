Introducing: Opera singer Megan O’Neill — ‘Being with a live audience brings me so much joy’

Age: 24.

From: Killarney, Co Kerry.

A circuitous route: This coloratura soprano started off singing sean-nós. Steeped in trad, she also played the fiddle, accordion, tin whistle, mandolin and flute. And she plays the piano by ear. Since the age of 16, she has tinkled the ivories in piano bars and at the Aghadoe Heights Hotel. A nice way to earn a crust.

Dramatically different: Suddenly she got the opera bug and was smitten. She studied music in Maynooth University and studied singing with teacher Mary Brennan, and is in her second year of a doctorate of music performance at the Royal Irish Academy of Music. “When everything closed during Covid, I decided to keep studying.” There were online masterclasses with soprano Ailish Tynan. She was learning from the best.

Soprano Megan O' Neill pictured in Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Soprano Megan O' Neill pictured in Cork. Photo: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Operation distraction: So much had to be put on hold — her solo soprano role in Mozart’s Requiem in the NCH and an opera film, DreamCatchr, in which she was going to play the lead. The film finally got made and will be released next year.

Back on stage: Now you can see her in All the Angels by Nick Drake, which tells the story of how Handel’s Messiah came to Dublin. It’s a Rough Magic and Smock Alley Theatre production, directed by Lynne Parker, and it runs until December 22. “Being with a live audience brings me so much joy.”

