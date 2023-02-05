Introducing: Musician Fergus Wright — ‘I don’t have a music label. I produced it all and play all the instruments’

Age: 30.

Born: Cork.

Just do it: “I don’t have a music label, so I just put it out,” says Fergus Wright. “Making music is my passion.” By day, he works in the biotech industry but when he clocks off, music consumes his life. Last December he released his first EP, Sweet Pictures.

New identity: “I created this alter-ego — Secret Fiesta. It’s a bit like acting. I’m quite shy, but this fella is dark and mysterious. It led to different music. I suppose you’d call it ‘art rock’. I have a mini studio set up at home. I produced and mixed it all and play all the instruments —

electronic drum set, bass guitar, keyboards

and drums.”

Steeped in music: “I grew up in a very musical household. My grandmother bought me my first guitar at age five and I started to write songs.” By 15, he was downloading software on his computer to make music. He has written songs for his father, the acclaimed tenor Finbar Wright, and while his mother Angela is a business lecturer, she is also a trained soprano and talented musician.

Nothing wasted: Fergus studied cello and piano, and was in choirs. He plans to do film soundtracks and TV music. He did a theme for

a TV show and entered a competition to compose for Bridgerton. Ambitious and talented, he’s one to watch.

See ferguswright.com

Instagram and Facebook: @secretfiestamusic