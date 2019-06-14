Instagram is made to make you feel bad, Madonna says

Social media “runs people’s lives” and leaves them “a slave” to others, Madonna has said.

The outspoken pop star, 60, is a frequent user of social media and has amassed millions of followers across Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

However, Madonna said she was “lucky” to build her career before the rise of online networking, saying she never felt “the pressure of judgment of other people”.

Madonna has slammed the impact of social media (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Speaking to The Sun, she said: “You get caught up in comparing yourself to others. I think Instagram is made to make you feel bad. People are really a slave to winning people’s approvals.”

She added: “I was lucky enough to have a life as an artist before the phone and Instagram and social media because I did have that time to develop as an artist and a human without feeling the pressure of judgment of other people or comparing myself to other people.”

Madonna, whose new album Madame X has proved a hit among the critics, said a social media culture “runs people’s lives” making it harder for artists to “stick to your guns and be who you are”.

Sometimes called the Queen Of Pop by her fans, Madonna caused controversy last month when she defied calls for a boycott to perform at the Eurovision Song Contest in Israel.

Born in the US state of Michigan, Madonna is widely considered one of the most influential pop stars ever since finding fame in the early 1980s.

Her hit songs include Like A Virgin, Like A Prayer and Vogue.

Press Association