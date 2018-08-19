Entertainment Music

Sunday 19 August 2018

Injured taken to hospital after drama at Backstreet Boys concert venue

An evacuation was ordered because of stormy weather and the concert will be rescheduled.

Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, performing (Mark Humphrey/AP)
Kevin Richardson, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Brian Littrell, and AJ McLean of Backstreet Boys, performing (Mark Humphrey/AP)

By Associated Press Reporter

At least 14 people have been injured and taken to hospitals after trusses holding up the entrance to a resort where the Backstreet Boys were set to begin a concert in Oklahoma collapsed.

WinStar World Casino and Resort said in a statement posted on Twitter that the resort began an evacuation when lightning was within four miles of the casino in the US state.

The company says about 150 patrons did not evacuate and when the storm hit with 70-80mph winds, it knocked over trusses and the entrance collapsed on them.

Of the 14 people taken to a hospital, two have been released.

WinStar later said the concert was postponed to a later date.

Band member Kevin Richardson tweeted that the concert had been sold out with about 12,000 fans.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top