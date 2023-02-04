| 8.1°C Dublin

Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson: ‘It’s not something we don’t want to talk about — I mean, we’re all U2 fans’

With the follow-up to their number-one debut album about to be released, Inhaler are no longer avoiding questions about their frontman’s famous father. The Dublin quartet talk about band spats, supporting Harry Styles at Slane and the advice Bono’s given them

Bono with his son Elijah in 2001. Picture: Steve Humphreys Expand

John Meagher

It is the second-last show in a very busy year for Inhaler and, when they take to the stage at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre in December, they receive the sort of rapturous welcome that even seasoned gig-goers would consider rare.

The crowd is heavily weighted toward teens and those in their early twenties and there is a notably high proportion of teenage girls. Their enthusiasm for the show doesn’t let up and the band on stage seem to draw strength from the energy in this beloved Victorian concert hall.

