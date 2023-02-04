Inhaler frontman Elijah Hewson: ‘It’s not something we don’t want to talk about — I mean, we’re all U2 fans’

It is the second-last show in a very busy year for Inhaler and, when they take to the stage at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre in December, they receive the sort of rapturous welcome that even seasoned gig-goers would consider rare.

The crowd is heavily weighted toward teens and those in their early twenties and there is a notably high proportion of teenage girls. Their enthusiasm for the show doesn’t let up and the band on stage seem to draw strength from the energy in this beloved Victorian concert hall.

After more than 100 shows in 2022 — to make up for all the gigs that had to be cancelled as a result of Covid the previous couple of years — Inhaler are honed like a fine tool and deliver a gig with plenty of thrills and practically no filler.

But within the first minute, frontman Elijah ‘Eli’ Hewson notices a commotion in the front row. He sees a female fan suffering an epileptic fit and immediately calls a halt to the music so she can get medical attention.

If the band were nervous about a hometown gig, having to wait in the wings for five minutes just after you’ve come on would test the mettle of the most experienced acts. But Inhaler pick themselves up and carry on as though nothing has happened. The gig — effectively a celebration of their debut album, It Won’t Always Be Like This, but with plenty of new songs thrown in for good measure, is a triumph and they carry that sense of victory into their final show of the year, at Other Voices in Dingle, Co Kerry.

When Weekend meets the quartet — minus Rob Keating, who has taken ill that morning — a few days after Other Voices, the Dublin gig is still on their minds, and they’re thinking of the fan who, they believe, ended up missing the entire show as a result of the seizure. “We hate that it happened to her,” drummer Ryan McMahon says. “Hopefully she’ll get to see us play next time.”

Playing hometown shows carries extra pressure, he says. “When we get to play Dublin, which we rarely get to do any more, there’s definitely an incentive to want to almost put on a better show than you normally would. All your friends and family are there. You feel a bit more self-conscious at home gigs. You want them to be great.”

Hewson, McMahon and guitarist Josh Jenkinson have taken time out of rehearsals for this interview. We meet in a pub in Blackrock, south Co Dublin, not far from St Andrew’s College, the fee-paying school where Hewson, McMahon and Keating met. Jenkinson attended the nearby Newpark Comprehensive. They are very familiar with this coastal suburb, not least because their rehearsal space — “It’s in an undisclosed location,” Hewson says, with a chuckle — is nearby.

All are in their early twenties now, but have known each other for the best part of 10 years. Theirs is a closeness that few bands can match and comes from spending a large chunk of their lives in each other’s pockets. Spend any amount of time with Inhaler and you get the sense of a bunch of friends who have not just grown up together, but been through a lot. “We discovered,” Hewson says, “over the course of the last few years, that we really are mates. We had been teenagers playing in a band, but now we rely on each other. This is our job.”

“But,” McMahon quips, “like in any marriage — and that’s what this band certainly is, a marriage — there’s going to be a bit of scar tissue. We’re realising that, if you love somebody, you have responsibility for them. I think we definitely learned that touring and going through all those rude early mornings and the drinking and the not sleeping.”

Inhaler. Picture: Tom Oxley

Inhaler. Picture: Tom Oxley

“We know everyone’s idiosyncrasies,” Hewson adds, “and we know where everyone’s strengths and weaknesses are, and we bear that in mind if ever there’s a spat or an argument. We’re very good at not letting it go for too long. Never let it go on beyond two hours.

“But most of our spats, actually, come from being in the studio and writing songs. We all have very different musical brains but we make that work in order to create the best song possible.”

The frontman is content with the progress Inhaler have made, but insists there’s a lot more to come. “We definitely feel a little bit more oiled than we did last year,” he says, adding that the 2023 tour, to promote their forthcoming second album, will see them spend the next four months or so on the road in the UK and the US and will be a major step up from what they have done before.

“We’re putting together a proper show for the second album,” he says, “with moments that will make people go home and remember it. The last thing we want to do is get on [stage] and play song, song, song.”

The new album, Cuts & Bruises, is a more consistently strong album than their fine debut. It’s the sort of rock album, with an unashamed pop through-line, that will ensure the Inhaler trajectory continues ever-upwards. A pair of singles — Love Will Get You There and These Are the Days — demonstrate the band’s gift for penning superbly catchy songs, and they went down very well at the 3Olympia. Most of the songs on the album have been super-sized for the increasingly larger arenas they are booked into. They will play a monster show at Slane this summer, but more of that later.

“We spent January and February [2022] working on the album, and some time in May, and we finished it in September,” says Jenkinson, who is the least voluble of the three. “It was literally done over the year, in and around the touring.”

Hewson, McMahon and Keating formed an early version of Inhaler at school and Jenkinson was drafted in in their middle-teen years. “We had another guitarist,” McMahon says, delicately, “a beautiful, beautiful human, a great friend of ours, but he just didn’t have ‘chops’.” Jenkinson certainly has the chops. His guitar-playing is one of the standout features of Inhaler’s gigs.

Jenkinson protests. “I didn’t feel very proficient on the guitar back then,” he says. “I still don’t! I rely on someone to say, ‘Oh, that sounds good.’”

“We were never like ‘muso’ players,” Hewson says. “Everything we did, we played by ear. We were used to playing Joy Division, the Stone Roses or fairly rudimentary stuff. I don’t think we were ever interested in becoming, like, John Mayer.”

Bono with his son Elijah in 2001. Picture: Steve Humphreys

Bono with his son Elijah in 2001. Picture: Steve Humphreys

When Inhaler first emerged, there was considerable interest in the fact that Hewson is Bono’s son. Perhaps understandably, the band and their management team back then were keen to steer the conversation away from U2, to allow Inhaler to stand on their own feet.

Around the time of the release of the first album in 2020, with its pandemic-referencing title It Won’t Always Be Like This, some interviews were granted on the basis that there be no mention of Bono and that no questions be asked either. It led to one Irish newspaper devoting the first third of the resulting interview to a ‘wink, wink, nod, nod’ game about a person who had to remain nameless.

Now, everything feels much more relaxed. Perhaps it’s down to the fact that the band have proved themselves. And then some. This is no vanity project for a rich rockstar’s son; it’s the real deal, and only a fool would argue that Inhaler have got as far as they have as a result of a famous father. They can be talked of in the same breath as other great contemporary Irish guitar bands, such as Fontaines DC and The Murder Capital, groups that Hewson says he “hugely” admires.

“It’s not something that we don’t want to talk about,” Hewson says, amiably, when I ask him if he’s okay with a few questions about his dad and U2. “I mean, we’re all U2 fans.” It’s not a huge leap to suggest that his vocals can bear a striking similarity to a young Bono. He looks quite like him too, although his haircut — which remains hidden by a beanie for the interview — is a bit more on point than his dad’s trademark mullet was back in the day.

Bono’s memoir, Surrender, was one of the big publishing events of last year. Hewson is proud of his old man. “I love the book. I thought it was brilliantly written. I don’t think I’ve ever seen him as nervous [before the autobiography came out].

“It was nice to read about those early days and, like any person, I was interested in the journey that U2 took.”

One of the most fascinating aspects of the book, from a fan viewpoint, is Bono’s recollection of how close U2 were to splitting around the time of second album October. The strong religious beliefs of Bono, Edge and Larry Mullen — but not, notably, Adam Clayton — made them question if rock music was the path they should be on. Hewson says Inhaler had no such problems. “We’re not in a cult!

“I love the bit,” he adds, of one of Surrender’s more entertaining passages, “where Edge hits my dad.”

He points out that having a rockstar father can help with greater understanding of what can be a notoriously rough trade. After all, Bono has been there and done that.

“Of course. All our parents advise us, but he’s been in the industry and he’s wary of certain things. One of the things he said to us early on was that, ‘If you’re going to do this, you’ve got to believe in it fully.’

“He came out of punk in the 1970s where it was a case of, ‘Music is life or death, man,’ so that would have informed his way of thinking. We’ve been really grateful to have him around us, but he wasn’t getting us hotel rooms. I wish he was!”

Hewson looks knowingly at his bandmates. “I’m comfortable with it” — having Bono as a father — “but for these lads, it must have been f**king weird!”

McMahon says he is grateful for the advice of Bono, or anyone else in the industry, because it’s constantly evolving. “It’s a daily, ever-changing thing,” he says. “You hear album sales are not what drives the market, it’s Spotify playlists, and then that’s no longer a thing, and we hear that the world is run by TikTok. It’s hard to keep up with it and everyone is in this dazed and confused state about what direction it’s going in. Whether it’s good or bad.

“In many ways, it’s great, and in other ways, it’s, ‘What if you have this one song that blows up and everyone becomes a one-hit wonder.’ I mean, we’ve been building [their career]. We haven’t had a big hit — we’d love one — but we’re still figuring out who we want to be.”

And yet, Inhaler have enjoyed a level of commercial success that most bands can only dream of. Few can say their debut album was a UK number one, but the band took the achievement in their stride.

“It was great,” McMahon says, “but then we were knocked off number one three days later.”

“There are so many great artists who deserve a UK number one, but never get it,” Hewson adds. “We felt very honoured, especially after the few years we had when we weren’t playing [as a result of the pandemic].”

Being denied the opportunity to play gave them a new-found appreciation for the joys of being on the road and, after a busy 2022, this year will be even more frenetic. It all begins in Leeds on February 16, and they will be playing Newcastle the following day, when Cuts & Bruises is released.

There’s an extensive UK tour and then an even more comprehensive one in the US, before they return to Europe in April for dates that will bring them well into May. Then there are more British dates before they play Slane Castle in June. Securing that slot must have been an especially proud moment in the Hewson household — U2 played by the banks of the Boyne in 1981 and famously, twice, in 2001, as well as recording much of their fourth album, The Unforgettable Fire, in the ballroom at Slane Castle.

“It’s good of Harry Styles to support us,” Hewson says, deadpan. The ex-One Direction member is, of course, the headliner.

“We’d come back from [touring] America,” McMahon says, “and we were all jet-lagged and discombobulated, and then we got the phone call to say an offer had come in for Harry Styles at Slane and we were all suddenly awake. We were going, ‘Lads, we better get back into that rehearsal room and start practising. That’s going to be a monumental moment for us.”

“I was thinking about it the other day,” Jenkinson says, “and I think I’ll be terrified. Eighty thousand people! Luckily, we’re playing the night before and that will take the edge off.”

The previous night’s show will be no ordinary gig. “We’re playing with Sam Fender,” Hewson says, “in Newcastle in St James’s Park. We had planned to have a really big night out after that — because it’s such a huge show — but then Slane happened, so we’re literally getting on the bus straight after that gig, driving across the UK and getting the ferry to Ireland to do Slane. It’s going to be a bit mad.” He is keeping his fingers crossed that there will be a smooth passage across the Irish Sea.

When the interview is up, the band are anxious to get back to their rehearsal space to continue work on a bunch of new songs.

Bonus tracks for a limited edition of Cuts & Bruises, perhaps? “For album three,” Hewson says, with a smile. “If you can write the bones of great stuff now, when we’ve time, that’s something we should do.”

“We’ve kind of forgotten how to take time off,” McMahon says. “We’re just itching to do something, to work hard at this. I mean, all our mates have proper jobs or they’re finishing college.”

“We still feel like babies,” Hewson adds. “I mean, none of us have been to college. We all applied for places and then deferred a year and then, thankfully, the band took off. We were touring places like Manchester, Newcastle and Liverpool, so college would have been impossible.”

Maybe university will come calling one day? “Nah,” Hewson says, with a laugh. “I’m hoping we can get a bit of longevity out of this game.”

‘Cuts & Bruises’ is released on February 17. Inhaler support Harry Styles at Slane Castle on June 10