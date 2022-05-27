A number of Bank of Ireland customers were left disappointed this morning after the online banking app crashed, impacting the sale of Bruce Springsteen tickets.

Dozens took to Twitter to say they missed out on tickets as a result of the glitch.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band added a third date to their Dublin shows due to huge demand.

The world-famous rocker was originally set to play Dublin’s RDS Arena on May 5 and 7. The iconic band will now play Tuesday May 9, as well as the two dates originally advertised.

Tickets went on sale at 8am this morning and thousands joined the queue, with some people reporting that more than 50,000 were ahead of them when they tried to purchase tickets.

BOI customers, however, had a frustrating experience.

“Spent an hour and a half waiting to get tickets then for the BOI app to crash,” one person said.

“The BOI app went down as I was asked to approve the purchase of tickets to the Boss… so I couldn’t approve the purchase and lost the tickets and now they are sold out. Very annoying. Infuriating actually,” another said.

A BOI spokesperson said: “We are aware that some customers are experiencing difficulty with the app currently. We are working to resolve this as soon as possible and we apologise for any inconvenience.”

The Boss and his crew are coming to Ireland in 2023 as part of a string of European tour dates, their first live shows for six years.

Springsteen said he was looking forward to seeing his “great and loyal fans” on the tour, which will span the US and Europe.

As part of the European tour, Bruce and the E Street band will visit cities including Dublin, Paris and Barcelona, as well as further venues in the UK from the end of April until July.

These 2023 dates will mark the first live shows for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band since the conclusion of their 14-month, worldwide The River Tour in Australia in February 2017.

“After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year,” Springsteen said.

“And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.

“See you out there, next year — and beyond.”

The planned European stops are Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza.

Additional cities and shows in the UK and Belgium will be announced at a later date.

The E Street Band consists of Roy Bittan, Nils Lofgren, Patti Scialfa, Garry Tallent, Stevie Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, with Soozie Tyrell, Jake Clemons and Charlie Giordano.