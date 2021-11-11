Influential British punk star unveiled as contestant on The Masked Singer US

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has been unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer (Ian West/PA)

Former Sex Pistols frontman Johnny Rotten has been unveiled as a contestant on the US version of The Masked Singer.

Rotten, whose real name is John Lydon, performed behind a jester mask on the popular reality series.

The 65-year-old had performed a cover of Soggy Bottom Boys’ Man Of Constant Sorrow before being eliminated from the show.

Another British star was also unmasked.

Pop singer Natasha Bedingfield was given the boot following a performance of Sign Of The Times by Harry Styles.

She had been hidden behind a pepper mask.

Lydon managed to hide his identity better than Bedingfield – judges Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke were stumped as to who he could be.

Meanwhile, Scherzinger correctly guessed the identity of her friend Bedingfield.

Speaking after being eliminated, Lydon described his experience on The Masked Singer as “hilarious”.

Video of the Day

He said: “It was the oddest thing in the world to ask me onto a show like this. But the way I am and my nature is I like challenges. This was a challenge to see if I could somehow piledrive through this with proper, proper dignity.

“I hope that’s what I achieved and I’ll leave that up to you boys and girls.”

Singer-songwriter Bedingfield, known for hits including Unwritten and These Words, said she enjoyed her time on the show.

The 39-year-old said: “I love my fans, you’ve been so true and loyal to me all these years. And also hopefully there’s some new fans from this show – I’m quite fun.

“It was really fun to just step into this world and be part of it. And I thought I’d love to come on this show and trick my friend Nicole. Obviously she wasn’t tricked.”