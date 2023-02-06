| 3.1°C Dublin

Indie duo Wet Leg score two Grammy wins less than two years after first live gig

The pair took home best alternative music performance and alternative music album at the 65th annual ceremony.

By Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

Rising stars Wet Leg have claimed their first Grammy awards, less than two years on from their very first live gig.

The Isle Of Wight-based rock duo, Rhian Teasdale and Hester Chambers, scooped two gongs at one of the biggest nights in the music industry calendar in Los Angeles on Sunday.

