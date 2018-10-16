Entertainment Music

Tuesday 16 October 2018

In Video: Kanye West meets the Ugandan president… and gives him trainers

The rapper is in the East African nation with his wife Kim.

Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (Presidential Press Unit/AP)
Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West with Uganda’s President Yoweri Museveni (Presidential Press Unit/AP)

By Associated Press Reporters

Kanye West is on a working holiday in Uganda but got an experience not every tourist can ahve when he met the country’s president.

The rapper gave Yoweri Museveni a pair of his autographed trainers during a visit to the East African nation in which the rapper is said to be recording music in a tent.

Mr Museveni, 74, said he and West held “fruitful discussions” about promoting tourism and the arts.

He also gave West and his wife, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, “Ugandan” names, the State House said in a Facebook post.

Press Association

Entertainment Newsletter

Going out? Staying in? From great gigs to film reviews and listings, entertainment has you covered.

Editors Choice

Also in Entertainment

Back to top