Westlife delighted tens of thousands of fans who descended on Dublin’s Aviva Stadium for the first of their two dates in the city on a balmy Friday night.

More than 150,000 fans will see the boyband, who also play on Saturday, before heading to Cork's Páirc Uí Chaoimh and London’s Wembley Stadium next month on their Wild Dreams tour.

It’s been three years since the band’s last tour, with support this time around from Dublin pop-star Soulé and hitmakers Sugababes.