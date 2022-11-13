In Pictures: The vibrant performances and emotional speeches of 2022 MTV EMAs

Hosts Taika Waititi and Rita Ora on stage at the MTV Europe Music Awards 2022 held at the PSD Bank Dome, Dusseldorf (Ian West/PA)

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) proved to be another dazzling show with vibrant performances from global music stars and emotional speeches from the winners of the night.

Co-hosts and celebrity power couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi also kept the audience at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany entertained with their light-hearted banter and many outfit changes.

Here are a selection of the top moments from the ceremony:

