In Pictures: The vibrant performances and emotional speeches of 2022 MTV EMAs

The MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) proved to be another dazzling show with vibrant performances from global music stars and emotional speeches from the winners of the night.
o-hosts and celebrity power couple Rita Ora and Taika Waititi also kept the audience at the PSD Bank Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany entertained with their light-hearted banter and many outfit changes.
Here are a selection of the top moments from the ceremony:
Hosts Taika Waititi and Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift was the big winner of the night – taking home four of the top gongs (Ian West/PA)
Bebe Rexha and David Guetta on stage after winning the award for best collaboration (Ian West/PA)
Muse perform ahead of winning best rock (Ian West/PA)
Ava Max delivers a rendition of Million Dollar Baby (Ian West/PA)
Stormzy gave an emotional performance of his new track Firebabe (Ian West/PA)
Lewis Capaldi sang Forget Me as he took to the stage (Ian West/PA)
Kalush Orchestra had the audience involved as they performed their Eurovision-winning track Stefania (Ian West/PA)
Gayle gave an energetic performance of her viral hit Abcdefu where she jumped on a bed set up on the stage (Ian West/PA)
Tate McRae opted for her track She’s All I Wanna Be as she took to the stage (Ian West/PA)
Hayley Roberts sat next to David Hasselhoff, who was one of the presenters of the evening (Ian West/PA)
