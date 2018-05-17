Entertainment Music

Thursday 17 May 2018

In pictures: The Rolling Stones storm Croke Park

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Mick Jagger and the lads have kicked off their ‘No Filter’ 2018 tour by storming the stage at Croke Park tonight.

The iconic rock band launched the second leg of their international tour in Dublin tonight with their hit 'Sympathy for the Devil'.

Mick Jagger performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger on stage with the Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger and Keith Richards on stage with the Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin
Charlie Watts drums with The Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin
Mick Jagger on stage with the Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin
Ronnie Woods and Keith Richard on stage with the Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger on stage with the Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin
Ronnie Wood performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood and Charlie Watts performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger with Ronnie Woods and Keith Richards on stage with the Rolling Stones at Croke Park. Photo: Tony Gavin

The red extended tongue on a yellow background was the theme of the second leg of their No Filter tour which kicked off ideally timed for the after work crowd.

As Darkness fell on Croke Park, one of the world's most flamboyant bands put on a show that the audience is unlikely to forget anytime soon.

Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Ronnie Wood performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Ronnie Wood performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys
Ronnie Wood performing on stage during The Rolling Stones No Filter Concert at Croke Park. Photo: Steve Humphreys

