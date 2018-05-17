In pictures: The Rolling Stones storm Croke Park
Mick Jagger and the lads have kicked off their ‘No Filter’ 2018 tour by storming the stage at Croke Park tonight.
The iconic rock band launched the second leg of their international tour in Dublin tonight with their hit 'Sympathy for the Devil'.
The red extended tongue on a yellow background was the theme of the second leg of their No Filter tour which kicked off ideally timed for the after work crowd.
As Darkness fell on Croke Park, one of the world's most flamboyant bands put on a show that the audience is unlikely to forget anytime soon.
Online Editors