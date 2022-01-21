In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

Meat Loaf during a photocall in London, where he signed copies of his album Couldn’t Have Said It Better in 2003 (Yui Mok/PA)

American singer Meat Loaf has died at the age of 74, with the star’s family telling his fans “don’t ever stop rocking”.

The singer, whose real name was Michael Lee Aday, sold millions of albums worldwide, with the Bat Out Of Hell trilogy among his most popular musical offerings.

American singers Cher and Meat Loaf pose for the media with Des Lynam after they joined him on The Des Lynam Show on BBC Radio 2 in 1998 (John Stillwell/PA)

American singers Cher and Meat Loaf pose for the media with Des Lynam after they joined him on The Des Lynam Show on BBC Radio 2 in 1998 (John Stillwell/PA)

A statement on the artist’s official Facebook page said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.

“Bat Out Of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”

Meat Loaf performing at Newbury Racecourse in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

Meat Loaf performing at Newbury Racecourse in 2013 (Steve Parsons/PA)

It added: “From his heart to your souls… don’t ever stop rocking!”

The album Bat Out Of Hell was released in 1977, with his long music career seeing him release more than 10 albums.

Live on stage during his concert at Point Depot in Dublin in 2002 (Haydn West/PA)

Live on stage during his concert at Point Depot in Dublin in 2002 (Haydn West/PA)

Meat Loaf being greeted at Stafford railway station by Prince Edward for rehearsals of charity event The Grand Knockout Tournament, in 1987 (PA)

Meat Loaf being greeted at Stafford railway station by Prince Edward for rehearsals of charity event The Grand Knockout Tournament, in 1987 (PA)

The rocker also played the role of Eddie in the 1975 musical film The Rocky Horror Picture Show, and starred in 1999’s Fight Club and 1992’s Wayne’s World.

The singer at the 2008 Q Awards (Zak Hussein/PA)

The singer at the 2008 Q Awards (Zak Hussein/PA)

At the Kerrang Awards 2006 (Yui Mok/PA)

At the Kerrang Awards 2006 (Yui Mok/PA)

The Prince of Wales meeting Meat Loaf following the Party In The Park event in Hyde Park, London, in 2003 (PA)

The Prince of Wales meeting Meat Loaf following the Party In The Park event in Hyde Park, London, in 2003 (PA)

In 1993, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) stormed the charts, reaching number one in 28 countries and earning him a Grammy award. His final studio album, Braver Than We Are, was released in 2012.

Meat Loaf at a concert in New York's Madison Square Garden in 2007 (Andy Kropa/AP)

Meat Loaf at a concert in New York's Madison Square Garden in 2007 (Andy Kropa/AP)

With Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry at the party for the premiere of the movie Roadie in 1980 (G Paul Burnett/AP)

With Blondie lead singer Deborah Harry at the party for the premiere of the movie Roadie in 1980 (G Paul Burnett/AP)