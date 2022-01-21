In Pictures: The life of US singer Meat Loaf

American singers Cher and Meat Loaf pose for the media with Des Lynam after they joined him on The Des Lynam Show on BBC Radio 2 in 1998 (John Stillwell/PA)
A statement on the artist’s official Facebook page said: “His amazing career spanned 6 decades that saw him sell over 100 million albums worldwide and star in over 65 movies, including Fight Club, Focus, Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World.
“Bat Out Of Hell remains one of the top 10 selling albums of all time.”
The Prince of Wales meeting Meat Loaf following the Party In The Park event in Hyde Park, London, in 2003 (PA)
In 1993, I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That) stormed the charts, reaching number one in 28 countries and earning him a Grammy award. His final studio album, Braver Than We Are, was released in 2012.