In pictures: The 2022 Mobo awards (Ian West/PA)

Stars of the black music and culture industry shone on the red carpet of the 25th Mobo awards on Wednesday.

The event at the OVO arena Wembley saw both Little Simz and Knucks win album of the year with Sometimes I Might Be Introvert and Alpha Place respectively.

Expand Close Nia Archives won Best Electronic/Dance Act at the Mobo Awards after recently being placed on the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star shortlist (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nia Archives won Best Electronic/Dance Act at the Mobo Awards after recently being placed on the 2023 Brit Awards Rising Star shortlist (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Bru-C won the Best Newcomer Award at the Mobo Awards (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Bru-C won the Best Newcomer Award at the Mobo Awards (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close British boxing champion Anthony Joshua attending the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp British boxing champion Anthony Joshua attending the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse attending the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse attending the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Skillibeng won the Best Caribbean Music act at the event (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Skillibeng won the Best Caribbean Music act at the event (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close 2022 Mercury Prize nominee Kojey Radical (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp 2022 Mercury Prize nominee Kojey Radical (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Cat Burns was recently announced as one of three artists on the Brit awards Rising Star shortlist (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Cat Burns was recently announced as one of three artists on the Brit awards Rising Star shortlist (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Emeli Sande attending the ceremony at the OVO Arena Wembley (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Emeli Sande attending the ceremony at the OVO Arena Wembley (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Knucks wins Album Of The Year with ALPHA PLACE at the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Knucks wins Album Of The Year with ALPHA PLACE at the Mobo Awards 2022 (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Sir Mo Farah poses with Kano, winner the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film for the role of Sully in Top Boy (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sir Mo Farah poses with Kano, winner the Best Performance in a TV Show/Film for the role of Sully in Top Boy (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Akon at the Mobo Awards 2022 at the OVO Arena Wembley (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Akon at the Mobo Awards 2022 at the OVO Arena Wembley (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Nile Rodgers was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Nile Rodgers was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close Documentarian Louis Theroux also attended the event (Ian West/PA) / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Documentarian Louis Theroux also attended the event (Ian West/PA)