In Pictures: Taylor Swift reigns supreme and other winners from the 50th AMAs

Taylor Swift was the big winner at the 50th American Music Awards as she took home six trophies including Artist of the Year.
The singer, 32, won all six categories in which she was nominated, including gongs for the Favourite Pop Album, Favourite Music Video and Favourite Female Pop Artist categories.
P!nk arrives at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Dame Olivia died at her ranch in southern California in August aged 73.
Other winners on the night included Chris Brown, who was reportedly not in attendance, Dove Cameron and Italian band Maneskin.
Icon award recipient Lionel Richie, from left, Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Jimmie Allen, Melissa Etheridge, Ari Lennox, Muni Long, Dustin Lynch, Yola and Charlie Puth perform We Are The World (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Smokey Robinson presents Lionel Richie with the Icon award (Chris Pizzello/AP)
Singer Lionel Richie was presented with the Icon Award.
