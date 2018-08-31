Entertainment Music

Friday 31 August 2018

In Pictures: Star-studded farewell to Aretha Franklin

A funeral service has been held for the Queen of Soul.

Aretha Franklin died from pancreatic cancer at her home in Detroit aged 76 (Paul Sancya/AP)
By Press Association Reporter

Celebrities and politicians have attended the funeral of soul star Aretha Franklin, while thousands of her fans lined the streets outside the Detroit church.

The gold casket of legendary singer Aretha Franklin is carried into Greater Grace Temple in Detroit ahead of her funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)
Detroit residents queue to enter the church for the service (Tony Dejak/AP)
Former US president Bill Clinton poses for a photo with Ariana Grande and her partner Pete Davidson inside the church (Paul Sancya/AP)
Faith Hill performs during the funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)
A person holds a programme during the service (Paul Sancya/AP)
Ariana Grande paid tribute to the soul queen (Paul Sancya/AP
Fellow soul legend Smokey Robinson blows a kiss during the funeral service (Paul Sancya/AP)
Former president Bill Clinton fondly remember the Queen of Soul (Paul Sancya/AP)

