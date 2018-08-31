-
In Pictures: Star-studded farewell to Aretha Franklin
Independent.ie
Celebrities and politicians have attended the funeral of soul star Aretha Franklin, while thousands of her fans lined the streets outside the Detroit church.
https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/in-pictures-starstudded-farewell-to-aretha-franklin-37271362.html
https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/article37271353.ece/a1b07/AUTOCROP/h342/ipanews_34c60f87-6836-4f24-af0a-b7b354a4f9d4_1
- Email
Celebrities and politicians have attended the funeral of soul star Aretha Franklin, while thousands of her fans lined the streets outside the Detroit church.
Press Association