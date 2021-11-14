In Pictures: Stars dazzle on red carpet at 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Taika Waititi attending the 2021 MTV EMA awards at the Papp Laszlo Budapest Sportarena, in Budapest, Hungary. Picture date: Sunday November 14, 2021.

Ed Sheeran and Olly Alexander are among the stars showing off their sartorial best on the red carpet at the 2021 MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs).

Singer-songwriter Sheeran opted for a multi-coloured suit, while It’s A Sin star Alexander also wore a bright ensemble.

Rita Ora and boyfriend Taiki Waititi were also among the guests.

The 2021 MTV EMAs will air on November 14 at 9pm GMT on MTV UK.