In pictures: Music returns as the Brit Awards light up the O2 Arena

Music stars and NHS workers alike graced London’s O2 Arena for the Brit Awards 2021.
ua Lipa was the big winner of the night, securing two gongs, while Arlo Parks, Little Mix and Billie Eilish also went home with trophies.
Here is the night in pictures:
Dua Lipa opened the show with a performance inspired by London (Ian West/PA)
Taylor Swift accepted the Global Icon award as Game Of Thrones star Maisie Williams looked on (Ian West/PA)
Headie One delivered one of the standout performances of the night (John Marshall/PA)
Little Mix made history as the first female band to win the Brit Award for best British group (Ian West/PA)
Rag’n’Bone Man and P!nk united to pay tribute to staff of the NHS (Ian West/PA)
2,500 key workers were given tickets to the event (Ian West/PA)
PA Media