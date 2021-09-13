| 11.9°C Dublin

In Pictures: MTV VMAs welcome some of pop’s biggest names

Queen of Pop Madonna kicked things off on a night Olivia Rodrigo’s star continued to rise.

Olivia Rodrigo was among the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Olivia Rodrigo was among the winners at the MTV Video Music Awards (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

By Keiran Southern, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The MTV Video Music Awards returned to New York with a star-studded ceremony.

Madonna, the Queen of Pop, made a surprise appearance while Justin Bieber, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the big winners.

Here are some of the best pictures from the Barclays Centre in New York:

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian put on another proud public display of affection at the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian put on another proud public display of affection at the MTV VMAs (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been showing off their relationship and continued the trend in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Expand

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have been showing off their relationship and continued the trend in New York (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Queen of Pop Madonna made a surprise appearance at the ceremony and wished MTV a happy 40th anniversary (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Queen of Pop Madonna made a surprise appearance at the ceremony and wished MTV a happy 40th anniversary (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Jennifer Lopez was last week pictured on a red carpet in Venice with Ben Affleck but went solo at the VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Jennifer Lopez was last week pictured on a red carpet in Venice with Ben Affleck but went solo at the VMAs (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Cyndi Lauper delivered a message of female empowerment with an apparent dig at the new abortion laws in Texas (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Cyndi Lauper delivered a message of female empowerment with an apparent dig at the new abortion laws in Texas (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X delivered a typically vibrant performance at the VMAs – and it was not the last time he would take to the stage (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Lil Nas X delivered a typically vibrant performance at the VMAs – and it was not the last time he would take to the stage (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Host for the evening Doja Cat caught the eye with a number of eyebrow-raising costumes (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Host for the evening Doja Cat caught the eye with a number of eyebrow-raising costumes (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Justin Bieber proudly collected his artist of the year award after celebrating a successful 12 months (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Justin Bieber proudly collected his artist of the year award after celebrating a successful 12 months (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist at the VMAs, cementing her position as one of the most exciting young stars in pop (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Olivia Rodrigo was named best new artist at the VMAs, cementing her position as one of the most exciting young stars in pop (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Lil Nas X won the coveted video of the year prize for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP) Expand

Lil Nas X won the coveted video of the year prize for Montero (Call Me By Your Name) (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

