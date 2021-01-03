In Pictures: Merseybeat hero Gerry Marsden through the ages

Gerry And The Pacemakers star Gerry Marsden has died at the age of 78.

His friend Pete Price said the singer, known for hits like You’ll Never Walk Alone, died after a short illness.

Gerry And The Pacemakers, a hit in the 1960s Merseybeat scene, completed sell-out tours around the world.

Gerry Marsden at the Adelphi Theatre (PA)

Gerry and the Pacemakers at London airport as they leave for Australia (PA)

Gerry and the Pacemakers head for a tour of the United States (PA)

Gerry Marsden and family (PA)

Gerry Marsden leaping over his supporting Pacemakers (PA)

Gerry Marsden sings You'll Never Walk Alone on the Kop at Anfield (PA)

Gerry Marsden with his MBE for services to Liverpudlian charities (Matthew Fern/PA)

Gerry Marsden on board the Mersey ferry (Dave Thompson/PA)

Sixties singer Gerry Marsden at Birmingham New Street Station (PA)

Gerry Marsden and Peter Hooton, lead singer of The Farm, at the launch of Liverpool's bid to become a host city for the World Cup in 2018 (Liverpool City Council/PA)

Gerry Marsden leaves St Mary's Church in Woolton, Liverpool, following the funeral for Cilla Black (Peter Byrne/PA)

PA Media