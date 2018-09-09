In Pictures: Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue dazzle fans at Hyde Park festival
Thousands of music lovers turned out for the event.
Lenny Kravitz, Rita Ora and Kylie Minogue were among the line-up at Radio 2’s one-day festival in Hyde Park.
Thousands of music lovers who gathered at the central London park were also treated to performances by Boyzone, Manic Street Preachers and All Saints.
Kylie and Jason reunited to sing Especially For You at #R2HydePark pic.twitter.com/rG7IsVDjEn— Laura Harding (@LauraSHarding) September 9, 2018
Press Association