Lenny Kravitz, Rita Ora and Kylie Minogue were among the line-up at Radio 2’s one-day festival in Hyde Park.

In Pictures: Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue dazzle fans at Hyde Park festival

Thousands of music lovers who gathered at the central London park were also treated to performances by Boyzone, Manic Street Preachers and All Saints.

Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)

The Shires (Ian West/PA)

Lenny Kravitz (Ian West/PA)

Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)

All Saints (Ian West/PA)

Michael Ball (Ian West/PA)

Claudia Winkleman, Jo Wylie and Bob Harris (Ian West/PA)

Boyzone (Ian West/PA)

Kylie and Jason reunited to sing Especially For You at #R2HydePark pic.twitter.com/rG7IsVDjEn — Laura Harding (@LauraSHarding) September 9, 2018

Sara Cox (Ian West/PA)

James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers (Ian West/PA)

Press Association