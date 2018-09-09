Entertainment Music

Sunday 9 September 2018

In Pictures: Lenny Kravitz and Kylie Minogue dazzle fans at Hyde Park festival

Thousands of music lovers turned out for the event.

Lenny Kravitz performs at Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park (Ian West/PA)
By PA Reporters

Lenny Kravitz, Rita Ora and Kylie Minogue were among the line-up at Radio 2’s one-day festival in Hyde Park.

Thousands of music lovers who gathered at the central London park were also treated to performances by Boyzone, Manic Street Preachers and All Saints.

Rita Ora (Ian West/PA)
The Shires (Ian West/PA)
Lenny Kravitz (Ian West/PA)
Jeremy Vine (Ian West/PA)
All Saints (Ian West/PA)
Michael Ball (Ian West/PA)
Claudia Winkleman, Jo Wylie and Bob Harris (Ian West/PA)
Boyzone (Ian West/PA)
Sara Cox (Ian West/PA)
James Dean Bradfield of Manic Street Preachers (Ian West/PA)

Press Association

