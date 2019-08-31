In Pictures: Festival-goers kick off Electric Picnic 2019 in style

She is hardly old enough to attend the festival, but Billie Eilish was a hit on the main stage last night as over 57,000 revellers welcomed another year of Electric Picnic.

The 'Bad Guy' singer is just 17 years old, but has fast become one of the hottest music artists around.

It was a homecoming of sorts for Wicklow singer Hozier as he headlined the main stage on the first night of the annual arts and music festival in Stradbally, Co Laois.

Last year, he surprised fans with a special duet with Mavis Staples. This year he was back to perform his best known hits as well as songs from latest album 'Wasteland, Baby!'

And his performance did not disappoint the huge crowd, who refused to let heavy rain showers dampen their spirits.

Dublin singer Gavin James impressed his fans with a secret gig at the Sound Garden stage, saying he was "very excited" to be performing.

The singer-songwriter, whose real name is Gavin Wigglesworth, said that he is not unfamiliar with the music festival scene, and urged festival-goers to be careful when it came to drugs.

He said: "Drinking until I got sick... I've made mistakes that way, but I think when you're young you can sometimes feel invincible that way.

"I stay far away from drugs. My mam would f**king kill me. The drug testing wouldn't persuade me to use drugs. That makes no sense to me."

Yesterday morning, crowds piled on to buses in Dublin's Custom House Quay heading to Stradbally.

Three friends Stephanie Longergan, Megan Brady and Jodie Doyle eagerly awaited the bus.

"I got up at half six this morning to get the train into here to get the bus down," said Ms Longergan.

Speaking to the Irish Independent, Antonina O'Dwyer Papp, from Firhouse, said: "I have like four raincoats with me, wellies and everything, so hopefully I'll be OK."

Meanwhile, Lucan 22-year-old James Redmond didn't have to worry about any traffic delays, cycling 80km from Tallaght as part of Tour De Picnic.

