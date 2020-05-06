In pictures: Adele through the years

Adele has celebrated her 32nd birthday (PA)

Adele has marked her 32nd birthday by sharing a rare photo of herself on social media.

In what was her first social media post of 2020, the singer delighted fans with a picture, which also shows her recent weight loss.

Earlier this year, while performing at a friend’s wedding, she hinted that new music may be on its way.

In an audio clip shared on social media, she was heard saying: “Expect my album in September.”

Her last album, 25, which included the number one single Hello, was released in November 2015.

Here is a selection of photos of the award-winning singer throughout the years and her rise to fame:

Expand Close Adele performing at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adele performing at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

Expand Close At the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp At the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close The singer collects her MBE in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The singer collects her MBE in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

Expand Close Adele won an Oscar for the James Bond theme song Skyfall in 2013 (Ian West/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adele won an Oscar for the James Bond theme song Skyfall in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

Expand Close At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA)

Expand Close A 2008 performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Maidstone, Kent (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 2008 performance at Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Maidstone, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

Expand Close Adele performs in London in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA) PA / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Adele performs in London in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

PA Media