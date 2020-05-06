| 12°C Dublin

In pictures: Adele through the years

The chart-topping singer has posted a new image of herself on social media.

Adele has celebrated her 32nd birthday (PA) Expand

Adele has celebrated her 32nd birthday (PA)

By Tom Horton, PA

Adele has marked her 32nd birthday by sharing a rare photo of herself on social media.

In what was her first social media post of 2020, the singer delighted fans with a picture, which also shows her recent weight loss.

Earlier this year, while performing at a friend’s wedding, she hinted that new music may be on its way.

In an audio clip shared on social media, she was heard saying: “Expect my album in September.”

Her last album, 25, which included the number one single Hello, was released in November 2015.

Here is a selection of photos of the award-winning singer throughout the years and her rise to fame:

Adele performing at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Adele performing at Glastonbury in 2016 (Yui Mok/PA)

At the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA) Expand

At the Brit Awards in 2016 (Ian West/PA)

The singer collects her MBE in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA) Expand

The singer collects her MBE in 2013 (John Stillwell/PA)

Adele won an Oscar for the James Bond theme song Skyfall in 2013 (Ian West/PA) Expand

Adele won an Oscar for the James Bond theme song Skyfall in 2013 (Ian West/PA)

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA) Expand

At the Glamour Women of the Year Awards 2009 (Zak Hussein/PA)

A 2008 performance at Radio 1&rsquo;s Big Weekend in Maidstone, Kent (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

A 2008 performance at Radio 1&rsquo;s Big Weekend in Maidstone, Kent (Yui Mok/PA)

Adele performs in London in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA) Expand

Adele performs in London in 2007 (Yui Mok/PA)

PA Media