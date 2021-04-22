Imelda May was told that she was 'wasting her time' making music

Imelda May has revealed that she was told that she was “wasting her time” making music over the age of 40.

The 46-year-old released her sixth studio album, 11 Past the Hour, on April 16th, which was her first new music in four years.

While the Liberties singer is finding success with her new album, she has opened up about feeling too old to continue making music.

She took to Twitter to speak to fans about being told that “no one would be interested” in her music as a woman over 40.

“I have some news. First of all, not so long ago I was told by a few people in the industry that as woman over 40 I was wasting my time and that no one would be interested,” Imelda shared.

“I went ahead with it anyway and it looks like I am very close to Number 1 in Ireland and very close to Top 5 in the UK.”

The Dubliner challenged fans to help her get to Number 1 so that she could prove the naysayers wrong.

She continued: “So, I am on a mission – not just for me but for all of us – if you’re thinking of getting the album anyway, please do it now. I have until Wednesday night I think, or early Thursday morning to go for it and I’d bloody love that. I really would.

“So, downloads and physical albums count. Streams do too but more so downloads and physical albums and on the physical albums I have a little surprise for you.

“Game on. Let's do this!”

Fans were quick to commend the musician on continuing to pursue her dreams, with some calling her a “hero”.

One user wrote: “Well done Imelda. Here’s to you reaching number 1 in UK and Ireland. No obstacles should be placed in front of women over 40. Experience, talent and grit never age.”

Another said: “Keep going Imelda, I will keep listening to your music while you still enjoy making it. You are a hero.”

