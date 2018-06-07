'I'm ready to leave' - Louis Walsh quits X Factor after 13 years

Louis Walsh is leaving The X Factor, it has been announced.

Louis Walsh is leaving The X Factor, it has been announced.

The judge, who has appeared on all series bar one since the show began in 2004, will not appear on the panel when it returns for a 15th series later this year.

Walsh said: "I've had a fantastic 13 years on The X Factor but the show needs a change and I'm ready to leave. "I'm looking forward to another series of Ireland's Got Talent, going back to my day job as a manager, writing my memoirs and seeing the world!"

Judge Sharon Osbourne will only take part in the live shows when the singing competition returns, ITV confirmed. She said: "I can't wait to get back to the judges' desk. I love the new format."

Simon Cowell will return to The X Factor for the new series, while three new fellow judges will be announced in due course, ITV said. Amelia Brown, managing director of Thames TV, said: "Louis has been a huge part of The X Factor's success since it launched and remains a good friend of the show.

"His contribution cannot be overstated. We would like to thank him for all he has given to the show over the years and look forward to continuing to work with him in the future." She added: "We are very excited Sharon is taking on a new role on the show and we can't wait to see her as a judge on the live episodes.

"This is the start of a new era for The X Factor. I am really excited about all the ideas we have for the coming series including, of course, the new judging panel."

Press Association