Illuminated birds and a Eurovision winner form part of Liverpool’s EuroFestival

Aside from art installations, EuroFestival will also see a mass participation dance event and a three-day festival featuring drag performances.

Taking place from 1-14 May, EuroFestival is a first for a Eurovision host city, as it presents 24 commissions – 19 of which are collaborative projects between UK and Ukrainian artists – to showcase the uniting power of music and art (PA) Expand

Taking place from 1-14 May, EuroFestival is a first for a Eurovision host city, as it presents 24 commissions – 19 of which are collaborative projects between UK and Ukrainian artists – to showcase the uniting power of music and art (PA)

By Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter

Liverpool will see 12 huge lit-up nightingales and a Ukrainian Eurovision Song Contest winner perform as part of a series of events which will take place around the same time as the international competition.

The Soloveiko Songbirds – which will have accompanied audio to represent different regions of Ukraine and are designed with unique plumage – are one of the 24 commissions announced by EuroFestival on Tuesday. The nightingale is a national bird of Ukraine.

