Iggy Azalea shares surprise baby news

Iggy Azalea has revealed she has given birth to a baby boy.

The Australian rapper, real name Amethyst Amelia Kelly, shared the news on her Instagram story, saying she wants to make it clear she is not keeping him a secret.

She wrote: “I have a son. I kept waiting for the right time to say something but it feels like the more time passes the more I realise I’m always going to feel anxious to share news that giant with the world.

“I want to keep his life private but wanted to make it clear he is not a secret & I love him beyond words.”

It was rumoured she was expecting a child with her fiance, the US rapper Playboi Carti, last year.

The couple have been dating since 2018.

PA Media