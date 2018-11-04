Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has said it feels more “real” to perform her own material.

Singer-songwriter Bebe Rexha has said it feels more “real” to perform her own material.

If I have to sing someone else’s words, it’s a bit harder for me – Bebe Rexha

The star is renowned for her songwriting skills, and said that delivering her personal creations helps her sing from the heart.

'If I have to sing someone else’s words it’s a bit harder for me' - Bebe Rexha “'If I have to sing someone else’s words it’s a bit harder for me' - Bebe Rexha” https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/if-i-have-to-sing-someone-elses-words-its-a-bit-harder-for-me-bebe-rexha-37491338.html “'If I have to sing someone else’s words it’s a bit harder for me' - Bebe Rexha” https://www.independent.ie/entertainment/music/if-i-have-to-sing-someone-elses-words-its-a-bit-harder-for-me-bebe-rexha-37491338.html

Speaking to the Press Association at the MTV Europe Music Awards, where she was nominated for best song, Rexha said: “I love the fact that I can create my music, and I feel that’s why my fans can connect to it.

“If I have to sing someone else’s words, it’s a bit harder for me, you can see it on stage.

‘If I have to sing someone else’s words it’s a bit harder for me,If I have to sing someone else’s words it’s a bit harder for me,

“When I sing myself, it just feels so much more real.”

Rexha does not think that penning her own work puts her above other stars.

She said: “I don’t know if I’m more authentic. I think everybody has different aspects of what they consider authentic to be.”

Press Association