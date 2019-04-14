Idris Elba treats Coachella fans to DJ set

Idris Elba dusted off his turntables as he performed a well-received DJ set at the Coachella music festival.

The actor – among the frontrunners to be named the next James Bond – treated fans to a performance inside the Yuma tent on Saturday night.

London-born Elba spun the discs as fans packed the venue and a shark-shaped disco ball hovered over revellers.

Festivalgoers attend the Coachella Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Songs included remixed versions of Deborah Cox’s Just Be Good To Me and This Is America from Elba’s fellow Coachella performer Childish Gambino.

One of the final tracks contained the chorus: “This the hottest DJ in the world right now.”

Upon finishing his set Elba was applauded off stage.

Elba, 46, is best known for his starring role in the BBC’s Luther, as well as drug dealer Stringer Bell in HBO’s The Wire.

His performance in Luther has led to him being tipped to take over from Daniel Craig when he gives up the role of Bond.

Other contenders include Bodyguard star Richard Madden, Peaky Blinders’ Cillian Murphy and The Night Manager’s Tom Hiddleston.

Weekend one of the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival will finish on Sunday, while weekend two is set to take place on April 19-21.

Press Association