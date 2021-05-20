Stefania of Greece performs during the second semi-final of the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Picture: Reuters

The second Eurovision semi-final took place tonight in Rotterdam with 10 acts making it through, including US rapper Flo Rida and non-performer Iceland.

A total of 17 acts performed tonight, fighting for a place in Saturday’s final.

One of the 10 acts which made it through included Iceland’s act Daoiog Gagnamagnio, who qualified for Saturday’s big show without taking to the stage.

Iceland’s act was pulled from performing in tonight’s show due to a positive Covid-19 test. Instead, a recorded performance of their dress rehearsal from May 13 was played.

The act made it through with their song 10 years.

The group were already in quarantine after a positive Covid-19 test on Sunday.

However, their absence from the live show didn’t stop the act from getting enough votes to make it to the final.

Lesley Roy, performing for Ireland with her song Maps failed to qualify on Tuesday night’s Semi Final.

A famous face featured in one of tonight’s performances, as Flo Rida took to the stage to help San Marino qualify for Saturday’s grand final.

The US rapper joined the San Marino act Senhit on stage for her song Adrenalina.

Tonight’s semi-final qualifiers were Bulgaria, Moldova, Portugal, Iceland, San Marino, Switzerland, Greece and Finland.

Saturday night’s grand final will air on RTÉ One from 8pm.