'I was paid in perfume but the guys got cash' - singer Eleanor McEvoy sounds off

Eleanor McEvoy's 'A Woman’s Heart' anthology is one of the biggest selling Irish albums of all time. Picture by Gerry Mooney; hair by Lara Moody at Brown Sugar; www.brownsugar.ie

Eleanor McEvoy is not happy. And with good reason. "Do you ask your male interviewees about gender and misogyny?" she asks when I raise the subject. It is a fair point.

The singer songwriter has had over 30 years in the music industry to consider its treatment of women. "I'm typically described as a 'female musician' or a 'female singer songwriter'. But the fact is, I've never ever heard Paul Brady referred to as a 'male singer songwriter'. I've never heard Van Morrison referred to as a 'male musician' or a 'male singer'."

If you're a man in the music industry, she says, you're assumed to be competent, unless you're proven otherwise. "As a female musician, producer or composer, you're assumed to be incompetent unless you prove yourself otherwise. That's the dynamic, that's our dilemma."

She remembers once suggesting a support act that happened to be all-female, only to be informed, dismissively: "But we can't have two women on the bill." Then there was the time she did a session with two male musicians. They were paid in cash. She got a bottle of "cheap perfume".

Or the day she went into a guitar shop to buy guitar strings. The acclaimed singer-songwriter - who has been rhapsodised over by everyone from the New York Times to Billboard magazine - was asked if she needed the strings to "make jewellery". Then there was the interview when a male radio DJ asked her: "Who helped you write the songs?" She found herself thinking: "I have an honours degree in music from Trinity College, Dublin, I played in the National Symphony Orchestra for five years... who helps me write the songs?"

She always thought that after she "paid my dues", things would change. "Three decades in the industry, 16 albums to my name, now in my 50s, I can tell you that it hasn't. The fact is that a 19-year-old bloke who took up a guitar six months ago wouldn't be on the receiving end of these comments."

She adds, "anecdotes don't change things, they don't improve things. Cold hard data and the genuine desire to not live in a society that loses out on half of its talent due to a lack of diversity, that changes things."

Sometimes it's tempting to "default to outrage", she says, especially when "you've been facing the same shit for decades" but there's a "need for kindness and a gentle steering towards awareness, making men aware, making women aware and making society aware."

Still, the industry has changed, she says, it is "much less misogynistic than it was when I started off, but it still has a long, long way to go." In 2017, she was appointed chairperson of the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) - its first female chairperson. It's something at least.

Regardless of issues of sex and gender, Eleanor McEvoy is an artist with an international reputation. Most Irish people know her song 'Only A Woman's Heart', the title track for A Woman's Heart anthology album of 1992, and one of the biggest-selling Irish albums of all time. (Emmylou Harris and Mary Black covered 'Only A Woman's Heart' on Black's 1996 album Wonder Child.)

Tonight, Eleanor will reunite on screen with five of her 'sisters' - Mary Black, Frances Black, Maura O'Connell, Dolores Keane and Sharon Shannon - in a feature-length documentary that tells the story behind the song about female empowerment. That song changed Eleanor's life, and the lives of many who heard it.

"That was a bit of a dark time," she says of the period when she wrote it. "I felt that I had all these dreams and now I didn't have them any more and I'd have to mourn for them. I was 22, 23. Then, I didn't feel young. Then you think you're [old.] When someone breaks it off with you when you're 22, you feel it's the end of the f**king world. Now, I'd be like, 'What the f**k?'

Eleanor made a big impact on the Irish music industry when she started in the early 1990s as a session musician with Sinéad O'Connor and U2, before becoming known in her own right.

In 1992, she played a gig at the Baggot Inn in Dublin. The mighty Tom Zutaut (who had signed Guns & Roses) of Geffen Records was over on a scouting trip from LA, and happened to be there.

He loved what he heard, and signed her up to a worldwide recording deal in America. Her first album, Eleanor McEvoy, came out the next year and sold 250,000 copies, and brought awards, tour dates and a big reputation. In December 1995, she performed in front of US president Bill Clinton (and 40,000 people) when he came to Dublin. Her next album, What's Following Me?, came out in 1996 - by then she had followed Tom from Geffen to Columbia Records - and then came Snapshots in 1999. She's been compared to Sinéad O'Connor, and called "maybe the best rocker since Bono".

Twenty years or so later, and now 53, Eleanor is due to release her 16th album, Gimme Some Wine, early in 2021 and her single 'Scarlett Angels' is just out.

The pandemic hit Eleanor - like all artists - hard. She was in Australia and had to cancel a lucrative six-week tour Down Under. She flew back from Oz in March with "low level anxiety", she says.

But she turned lockdown to her advantage, and started work on a new album at home in Dublin 8. One day she leafed through her diary and realised it was the first time in 30 years that she had had so many nights sleeping in the same bed at home. It had also been many years since she was last single - she broke up with her long-term partner last year.

"[I had] a very rough year last year... I just came out of a 23-year relationship, a long relationship. So that was tough."

Is she OK now? "I am. I'm rockin'. And I'm getting better all the time. Sometime I'll speak about it, but I am not ready to speak about it yet."

Stuck at home 24/7 like the rest of the country, she tuned into music from around the world instead and it shows in the album: 'The Spanish Word For Heart' features a Spanish guitar, while 'Scarlett Angels' has a Russian accordion.

The latter is a tribute, she says, to the "healing power of friends and music. It is a song for these times. It is saying that music and a great circle of friends can get you through almost anything. I'm lucky enough to have both in my life. I'm unbelievably fortunate in this regard. I think Covid-19 has helped people see this."

Another song, 'Found Out By Fate', is co-written with Paul Brady, and is "about betrayal, loss, devastation, mundane and profound". 'Almost Beautiful', co-written with Dave Rotheray of Beautiful South, is about Alzheimer's disease.

Why Alzheimer's? "Both my parents, before they died, would have had major cognitive issues," she says of Ellen and Richard who died in 2010 and 2018 respectively.

There's something "dark" in her music, she says. In 1991, the late Jonathan Philbin Bowman gave her a book by William Styron, Darkness Visible, and it struck a chord. Dark music can be "cathartic" sometimes, she says. But in other ways her song-writing has changed since the early days.

"I champion brevity more than I used to. I'm conscious that time is precious," she says. "I try to keep lyrics, melody and chords to those that are necessary and, even in arrangements, I try not to be superfluous. I also strive towards simplicity which surprisingly can be more challenging than writing complex compositions."

The day I meet her in town, she has walked from her home in Portobello and has a head full of ideas for the future, for her music and she's working on a film as well as (as ever) on another song.

The first song Eleanor can remember hearing, and loving, as a young child was 'Cecilia' by Simon and Garfunkel. She also recalls singing Slade's 'Mama, We're All Crazy Now' in Irish when she was just three years old for the Irish language competition, Slógadh.

The youngest of three, she grew up in Cabra in Dublin, and by the age of four was playing piano by ear, taught by her sister Marian. In fact, from an early age, Eleanor showed talent as a musician. She played violin and piano beautifully. She loved music and could sing almost anything - Debbie Harry, Ella Fitzgerald, Joni Mitchell, Patti Smith and, later, Kate Bush, all were heroes.

Music was a big part of family life. She listened to her brother Kieran's record collection, which included Deep Purple and Rory Gallagher, while sister Marian preferred Leonard Cohen and Joni Mitchell. Her mother had the radio on all the time "with John McCormack coming out of it", and her father listened to Mahler, Wagner and "all those big composers".

"My dad started off life as a messenger boy at the age of 14 and went on to be a professional boxer, a Cistercian monk and, finally, had a career as a civil servant in the Department of Posts and Telegraphs." He was also "an amazing artist", she says.

By age 12 or 13, she says she was also a little different from other girls her age. "I had a violin case in my arms. I had glasses. I was overweight. I was very badly bullied in primary school because I was as odd as bejayus. I just never seemed to fit in. And I still think I'm a bit odd but that it is more acceptable in adulthood."

"People put it down to eccentricity," she says, and now she likes being "slightly eccentric", it "fits" with what she does for a living. But back then it was tough.

"My early teens were not great, grim. Having grown up in a very religious household, I think you have a lot of stuff hanging over you," she says.

And she adds: "I am really horrified by some of the stuff that went on in the church. Pope Francis hasn't apologised for it. It is very easy to make reporting for sexual abuse mandatory and he hasn't done it. He pays lip service to it. They hide people in the Vatican or in South America. It's systematic."

It was when she went to study music at Trinity College that her entire outlook on life changed, she says. "Up until then, I was a real anorak when it came to music. I was into dissecting it. And nobody else really got that."

At college, she "met all these people" who wanted to dissect music like her. Her "oddness" was, suddenly, "completely normal."

These days, she says, she has changed "so much as a woman and as a human being". She is surer of herself. "I am kinder to myself and I value my time and my friends more than I used to."

Which of her songs is she most proud of? 'Sophie' from her 1999 album Snapshots, a song about bulimia and anorexia. "I had two friends - one person quite close to me who had anorexia - and then one more distant. I get an awful lot of letters about that song. I noticed the number of letters has increased in the lockdown."

One wrote: "My therapist had me listen to your song called 'Sophie' because it relates to my problems. For the past few years I have been struggling with anorexia. I am trying my best to get better, but I feel so weak. I do not have much time and my body is shutting down. It is really hard on me, but more on my family. And my little sisters."

Earlier this year, Eleanor realised another dream when she was involved in arranging some of the parts for A Woman's Heart Orchestrated at the National Concert Hall. She finds orchestral arrangements "very Zen and therapeutic".

"I do it on planes. I usually have a manuscript in my bag, or a blank sheet of paper. That's how I write songs too. I don't write with an instrument anymore."

She might hum a song she is writing in her head. "It drives people nuts particularly if I am in a queue. My daughter is always going, 'Mum! Stop singing!' I don't even know I do it!" Daughter Sarah Jane, who lives with her, is studying philosophy, politics and economics at UCD. The 18-year-old is a "beautiful jazz pianist", says her mum, and plays all the time at home, "but she won't play for anyone. She is very musical. She is a great kid."

Eleanor was just a few years older than Sarah Jane is now when she released that debut album amid much marketing ballyhoo. "The Evening Herald said I was signed for a six-million-dollar deal and people thought, 'Oh, you have six million quid!'" She laughs at the memory. "No, it was a six-album deal. And most of the money went into the recording."

Still there was enough over to enjoy life and to party at her bedsit on Lower Rathmines Road in Dublin. "I had an absolute ball in that little bedsit. I had parties, huge parties. I had a really nice landlord. My first album was very much a bedsit album."

And her new album? "It is about looking forward - and looking back."

'After A Woman's Heart', 9.30pm on RTÉ One, tonight

Sunday Indo Living