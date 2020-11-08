| 11.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

'I was devastated' - Olly Murs opens up on losing his friend Caroline Flack, the perils of pop stardom, and being proud of the man he has become

Olly Murs tells Barry Egan of his devastation at the death of Caroline Flack — plus the perils of pop stardom, depression, and the new ‘Missy’ in his life

Olly Murs Expand
Olly Murs and Caroline Flack Expand

Close

Olly Murs

Olly Murs

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack

Olly Murs and Caroline Flack

/

Olly Murs

Barry Egan Twitter Email

When Olly Murs was 24, he got on a plane and disappeared on his own for three months. He didn’t go to Magaluf or Gran Canaria. He went to the middle of nowhere, back-packing across the vast and remote Australian outback. “I said this to my mum and dad at the time — so they won’t mind me saying this: I didn’t want to do what my mum and dad did. I didn’t want to grow up in this town, marry someone in this town, get a job in this town, and die in this town.” He felt like there was a big world out there for him to explore.

And that wasn’t going to happen in his home town of Witham in Essex.

“I needed to get out of that bubble and see what it was all about.” Those three months in Australia in 2008 were some of the best times of his life, he says. “It changed my life. It changed me.

Privacy