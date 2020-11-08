'I was devastated' - Olly Murs opens up on losing his friend Caroline Flack, the perils of pop stardom, and being proud of the man he has become

When Olly Murs was 24, he got on a plane and disappeared on his own for three months. He didn’t go to Magaluf or Gran Canaria. He went to the middle of nowhere, back-packing across the vast and remote Australian outback. “I said this to my mum and dad at the time — so they won’t mind me saying this: I didn’t want to do what my mum and dad did. I didn’t want to grow up in this town, marry someone in this town, get a job in this town, and die in this town.” He felt like there was a big world out there for him to explore.

And that wasn’t going to happen in his home town of Witham in Essex.

“I needed to get out of that bubble and see what it was all about.” Those three months in Australia in 2008 were some of the best times of his life, he says. “It changed my life. It changed me.

“It gave me ambition, drive. It made me realise there is so much more out there. It changed my thought process about what I wanted to do next.”

He flew back to England and quit his job as a recruitment consultant in Witham and “focussed my direction into music. It really helped me re-redirect my life and put it on the right track.” He tried out for the ITV pop show The X Factor, which he had auditioned twice for without success in the past. Third time lucky, Olly finished runner-up and landed himself a label deal. In 2010, his debut single Please Don’t Let Me Go went to Number 1.

He is now 36 years of age — and the focus of some severe attacks by the media down through the years. Does he ever wonder whether the philosophical young man who walked through the Outback on his own was better off outside an entertainment industry that often treats people so harshly?

“No. I think there are parts of the job we don’t like as artists. And there are parts of the job that we love. We all love one thing and that’s music. Performing and singing. That’s the part we love the most.”

But it doesn’t stop there, I say.

“Of course it doesn’t stop there,” he says. “People write things about you, which is just part and parcel of it. All of us, when we came into this, we realised that that was part of our job, part of how it is.”

He says the industry has changed over the years with social media “making it a lot harder. But you have to take the highs with the lows”.

“Sometimes you have good moments, sometimes you have good days and everyone loves you and you’re top of the world and then, the next day, something bad or nasty is written about you. You just have to stay true to yourself. There are people who will stick by you and there are people who won’t.”

How does he survive that?

“I don’t listen to the social media. I don’t listen to the tweets.”

Sadly, his friend Caroline Flack listened to social media and the tweets. Her death on February 15 this year at her flat in London was a tragedy on so many levels. She and Olly co-hosted The X Factor in 2015. They also presented the spin-off show The Xtra Factor in 2011 and 2012..

How did he feel about Caroline’s death?

“I was devastated.”

“You know,” he continues, “someone who I was so close to, someone that I loved very much. We didn’t see each other that much over the last two or three years, but we’d speak quite a lot. Our lives were very busy at the time. But it was very hard to read the news and see what had happened to Caz.”

“I messaged her during that time and told her: ‘You are my friend and you have got my support. I am ignoring the news, I won’t be reading it...’

“For her to reach the point that she did was so upsetting for me to read and to see,” he says, “and after speaking to her family, and close, close friends, the fact that she took her own life was so hard for me to take. The media, and the tweets, and what people wrote, was so hurtful to see, so horrible to see.” He believes it is going to take him “a long time to process it”.

“She was a wonderful person. I want to remember her for the great times we had together, and the fun times we had… and not all the stuff that I saw and read at the end of it.”

Does he hope that people might learn something from her death?

“I hope so. Unfortunately, social media is what it is and some of these platforms and some of the media outlets — it is click-bait for them. So, again, I wish I could have ...[Pause] I don’t know. . .You wish you could change things.”

He hopes the Be Kind movement — established in 2015 with the aim of “celebrating and amplifying the power of kindness” — continues and “people are friendlier on social media” and that they realise, he says, that people like Caroline Flack “do have feelings”.

He finds the trolling that he experiences “upsetting”.

“It can really change people’s days and moods. What you write can really hurt someone’s feelings. I would advise anyone just not to do that because you never know how that person is feeling emotionally.

“So — be kinder,” he says.

Born Oliver Stanley Murs on May 14, 1984 in Essex, his parents Pete and Vicky-Lynn created a house of fun for Olly, his twin brother Ben and sister Fay. There was always music on, with his parents playing The Smiths, The Jam or Madness “all the time”.

“We’d be dancing around as a family singing One Step Beyond,” he recalls.

The Top 40 was on the radio at home every Sunday. “They were great times.

“There was a lot of energy in my childhood. We loved music in our house, and we had great fun. We were a right little pain in the arse,” he says of himself and his siblings. “My parents were forever telling us off. It was a good upbringing.” His father was an engineer while his mother “stopped working when I was about 10 or 11”.

When he was 20, he realised that he might have something going for him, maybe as a singer.

“My family were saying that I had something in my locker. Then I started to believe in myself and started to think that I had a chance to have a career in music or maybe as an entertainer. It just escalated from there really. I was a bit of a late starter.”

One night, when he was 22, he got on a karaoke machine after one too many vodka Red Bulls. The reaction from his friends was emphatic: “Wow! You can actually sing.”

He was singing with a pal in a combo called The Small Town Blaggers.

It was not, however, all sweetness and light. In 2017, Vicky-Lynn told the Sunday Times Magazine that when Ben and Olly had a falling out, “it made me ill. I even thought I had MS – I had to use a walking stick because my legs were so weak. I also couldn’t work. I was on the verge of a breakdown.”

In January of this year on ITV’s The Voice — Olly is a judge on the popular TV show — he opened up about his decade-long feud with his twin: “We haven’t spoken for 10 years. We had a big argument. I was on X Factor and I couldn’t make his wedding because I was on the show. I feel like the next time I am going to see him is going to be at the worst place to see someone. It will be at someone’s [funeral] that we lose in the family. I don’t want that to be the case.”

Before that divisive family drama entered his life, Olly’s childhood was as close to blissful as can be imagined.

As a kid, he was a keen footballer. He and Ben used to play football in the house. Olly would “smash the ball and it would break an ornament”. Between 2006 and 2008, he progressed from breaking ornaments indoors to playing semi-professionally in fields for Isthmian Division One North side Witham Town. “I’m a bit like Robbie Keane,” he says. “Back in the day, I used to be really quick. I used to have a lot of pace, and now I have no pace whatsoever. Like Robbie, I used to drop deep, and get in behind. I was a bit of everything really. I was okay.”

In his teens, he was “quite similar to the way I am now. I was always a bit of a cheeky chappie.”

That cheeky chappie status was threatened a few times in his career. In 2015, he was acquainted with his exit papers as host of The X Factor. It was reported that he suffered subsequently with depression.

How accurate was that?

“I wouldn’t say that when I finished X Factor I was depressed. I actually went and did a new album [24 Hours] and was happy. “

“I was depressed over different things,” he continues. “My relationship with my girlfriend had broken up,” he says, referring to his then partner of three years, property manager Francesca Thomas. “And obviously, the negativity we received on X Factor at the time, even though we had done a fantastic job. There was a lot of things going on in my life at the time.”

He wasn’t home very much. He was travelling all the time. He was living out of a suitcase. He was no longer with Francesca. “My house was empty. I had no one around me. It was a difficult time. We all go through difficult times. But I wouldn’t say X Factor made me depressed. When you say the word ‘depressed’, there are different forms of depression,” he says.

“At the time X Factor was the biggest TV show in the country.” Then he was no longer on it. “You have to take the highs and the lows,” he says. “That’s what the industry is.”

He didn’t know why he was feeling down or why he was not feeling himself.

“Then you realise why. Then you have to understand what it is and learn to cope with it. I managed to move on. Every negative can be turned into a positive, and sometimes positives can be turned into a negative. So no matter how low you get, there is only one way and that’s up.”

As you get older, you’re always learning new things about yourself, he says. “I am always adapting, changing, learning.” He is no longer “the party animal” that he used to be. He is “very much settled at home” with his girlfriend, champion body builder and banker, Amelia Tank. He is in a good place in his life and his career. He has sold 10 albums and is worth an estimated £13m.

More than that, he can look in the mirror every day and “be proud of the man I have become and the career that I have made for myself and the family I have around me.”

“And if you can look in the mirror and be happy,” he goes on, “if people want to write lies about you or write negative things about you, it says more about them than me. I wouldn’t go on my social media platform and slag off a TV show or someone’s song or be nasty. I have a very loyal fan base and I will continue throughout my career to try and put smiles on people’s faces.”

What happened on The Graham Norton Show in 2017? Did he suffer (as was written in the tabloids at the time) from anxiety and forget the lyrics to his song?

“You’re reading headlines. Headlines are different to the actual story. They make out that it was worse than what it was.”

“I love Graham Norton. I love the show. I remember I turned up to do the show and I hadn’t been on TV for so long, since X Factor. It was that pressure of doing live TV and being behind the camera again,” he says, “and these feelings came out of nowhere, and I thought, ‘Why am I forgetting the lyrics to my song? Why am I nervous?’ This is so unnatural for me. Normally, I’m on it.”

He can remember that day at the studio, feeling what is going on? “I was so nervous at that performance. The most nervous I’d ever been. I felt bad at the time, but I didn’t understand what it was. I was just honest about how I was feeling. I can only say how I feel.

“ All I can put it down to is that when you’re on X Factor, we had 50pc good press and 50pc bad press, and for me to do my first TV performance since X Factor, I was so nervous about what people would be thinking of me, and no one at home was even thinking [negatively of me],” he says.

“It was my own demons in my own head. I don’t know if it is a shock that people get anxiety. Maybe it was a shock to hear that Olly Murs was on stage and he felt like that, but is it really? I think a lot of artists have felt like that. I am a human being.”

He remembers recently watching Katy Perry’s 2012 concert documentary Part of Me. “She had broken up with Russell Brand and she was crying before she went on stage.”

He says that all artists are going through “something but the show must go on. We go out on stage and perform in front of people but there is other stuff going on in the background. We are human. We have got issues and problems that we are dealing with on a regular basis.”

How does he feel now?

“I feel great. Life is great. I couldn’t be happier. Lockdown was a difficult time. I think me and my girlfriend had good days and bad days in terms of our mental state. Some days I had to pick her up. Some days she had to pick me up. It was a difficult time for everyone. We got through it and we’re happy. We’re in a good place. And we’ve just got a little dog,” he says of Shiba Inu puppy Missy — “because she is a right little Miss.”

Does this huge Manchester United fan go out walking with Missy every night like Roy Keane did with his Labrador, Triggs?

“Yeah. But I don’t look as scary as Roy with his dog,” he jokes.

