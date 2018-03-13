Gigi Hadid has confirmed she has split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

Gigi Hadid has confirmed she has split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik.

'I want nothing but the best for him' - Gigi Hadid confirms split from Zayn Malik

The model wrote on Twitter: "Breakup statements often seem impersonal because there is really no way to put into words what two people experience together over a few years... not only in the relationship but in life in general.

"I'm forever grateful for the love, time, and life lessons that Z and I shared. "I want nothing but the best for him and will continue to support him as a friend that I have immense respect and love for.

"As for the future, whatever's meant to be will always be." Page 2: 19:49

Malik wrote in a separate statement: "Gigi and I had an incredibly meaningful, loving and fun relationship and I have a huge amount of respect and adoration for Gigi as a woman and a friend. "She has such an incredible soul.

"I'm grateful to all of our fans for respecting this difficult decision and our privacy at this time, we wish this news could have come from us first. "We love you all."

Press Association