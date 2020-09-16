'I think it's a p*** take' - Noel Gallagher on why he refuses to wear a 'pointless' mask

Musician and former Oasis star Noel Gallagher refuses to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, complaining that it is a violation of his liberty.

Wearing a face covering in places such as shops and public transport is currently law in the UK, but Noel has claimed the legislation is “not a law”, as he insisted he won’t be adhering to the rule.

The former Oasis star has described the current regulations around wearing masks as a “p**s take”.

Speaking on the Matt Morgan Podcast, Gallagher admitted he’s refusing to wear a mask in public in places such as shops or public transport despite face coverings being mandatory in these settings.

Gallagher said: “There are too many liberties being taken away from us now. I've been in shops today. [They said], ‘You have to wear a mask.’ Says who? I choose not to wear one.

"If I get the virus, it's on me. If every other ****’s gonna wear a mask, I'm not gonna catch it off them. And if I've got it, they're not gonna catch it off me. I just think it's a p*** take. There’s no need for it … They’re pointless.”

He added: “I was going up to Manchester the other week and some guy’s going, ‘Can you put your mask on,’ on the train, ‘because the transport police will get on and fine you a thousand pounds.

"But you don’t have to put it on if you’re eating.’ So I was saying: Oh right, this killer virus that’s sweeping through the train is gonna come and attack me, but see me having a sandwich and go, leave him, he’s having his lunch?”

Noel, 53, says he can’t understand why masks must be worn in some settings and not in others.

“Why do you have to wear one when you’re having a haircut, but you don’t have to wear one in the pub?"

His comments have garnered criticism from others including Jedward.

Online Editors