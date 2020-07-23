'I reached out as another fellow Irish creative - I hoped he was enjoying the madness' - Dermot Kennedy talks friendship and collaboration with Paul Mescal

Ireland's latest superstar singer Dermot Kennedy has revealed how he struck up a bromance with Paul Mescal after the actor shot to fame in the smash hit TV series Normal People.

Dubliner Kennedy (28), who is now set to perform with 24-year-old Mescal in a one-off brand new pay-per-view show called Some Summer Night, says he personally contacted the Kildare-born star after Normal People became a sensation.

In an exclusive interview with the Sunday World, Dermot says: “I reached out a little while ago. His career was moving at such a mental rate, and I literally reached out as another fellow Irish creative. I wanted to say ‘hi’ and I hoped he was enjoying the madness. I basically just hoped that he was in a good place with it, so that was it.

“And then a couple of weeks ago, when we were planning this gig, we started talking about the fact that we weren’t limited creatively at all. We started talking about different narratives we could create, and then we started talking about actors, and he was the only person I wanted to ask.”

The pair hit it off when they met up, with Kennedy going on social media this weekend sharing a photo of the pair and saying how it’s been “a joy” working with Mescal.

Some Summer Night will be broadcast live via YouTube on July 30 from the spectacular Natural History Museum in London.

The show will feature Kennedy, who has just release a new single called Giant, performing fresh arrangements of fan favourites with his full live band, but the singer says that the concert will also have lots of different elements.

As for Mescal’s role in it, Dermot tells me: “I don’t want to get into it too much, but I am very conscious of the fact that he can sing very well. It’s still quite fresh, so we are working on it every day. There’s a set list and a narrative with my role and his role…it’s all taking shape.

“It’s a concept show because we’ve been given the space to do that. There’s no audience, so we don’t have to stop in between songs, we don’t have to talk to the crowd, there’s just so much you can do. It’s a really unchartered territory.”

Kennedy says he’s been enjoying the challenge of creating the show and writing parts in it for Mescal.

“I’ve never written for somebody else before,” Dermot says. “So what would work quite well for me won’t necessarily work for him because he’s such a vulnerable actor, and it’s so human the way he does things.

As a songwriter the language for him doesn’t necessarily need to be overly poetic or whatever. He gets human emotion across so potently, so I’m trying to capture that as best I can.”

Some Summer Night will be Kennedy’s first live show proper since his headline US tour in March, where he sold out New York’s prestigious Radio City Music Hall.

Now in the super league, Kennedy, a nephew of former RTE personality Mary Kennedy, has been hitting the highs with his number one selling debut album, Without Fear. It has spent the most weeks at number one this millennium of any Irish debut album.

He has now reached over a billion streams globally and his single, Outnumbered, has been a smash hit across the world.

The singer and songwriter from Rathcoole, Co Dublin, had to abruptly halt his American tour in March due to Covid-19, and he has since postponed all his major Irish summer outdoor concerts.

Kennedy says he was initially shocked by the speed of the pandemic. “We had about six gigs left on our American tour,” Dermot tells me. “We were in Detroit on March 10, we played a gig and we were in the hotel room the next day constantly texting home. It just became very clear, very fast that we needed to do a legger and get home as quickly as we could.

“It felt like such a serious thing that the gigs faded into the background, honestly. When you are in the scenario of where your parents and everyone is truly at risk you just get home and gather the people you care about and deal with that first.”

Kennedy says he and his girlfriend isolated at his family home in Rathcoole for two weeks when they returned to Ireland.

“When we came off tour, me and her basically lived in my parents sitting room for two weeks,” Dermot reveals. “That was the only room we were in. We were completely confined.”

The heart-throb is now finding new ways to be creative as a performer. “It’s been hard for me when you feel like you’re finally hitting your stride and you feel like you’re flying and then to have something like that come along, but you adapt as well,” Dermot adds. “That’s why we’re doing the show in the Museum of London."

via Sunday World

Online Editors