‘I never really understood my popularity’ - Paddy Casey on the highs and lows of the music business, being homeless and turning his back on fame

In some ways it is, Paddy Casey concedes, not the ideal time for him to be putting out his new album, Turn This Ship Around.

In the last few years he has paid for his releases with his gigs and now there are no gigs. He has had to do deals with the manufacturers to actually get the thing made. He roped in friends who called to the house during the production to contribute vocals and musical parts.

And with no live shows in the immediate future, and Spotify having long since put the nail in the coffin of artists getting a fair shake, he is resigned to not making any money from it.

So that’s what he wryly calls “the sob story” out of the way. But there was another, better reason for putting out this collection of intensely personal tracks now.

Artistically this collection is one of the best of his career and the songs are, he says, “little markers for myself not to get lost in the world and in life. I’m almost leaving breadcrumbs for the days when I do get lost, to find the way back.”

An opening track, ‘Out of Control’, a soaring duet with former Voice of Ireland contestant Kim Hayden, deals “almost verbatim” with a break-up Casey went through.

“There’s blood and guts on there,” he tells me. “It was important for me to put out this record now.”

That sense of making music on his own terms has been a theme of Casey’s life and career. At the peak of his fame, when he was selling hundreds of thousands of records every year, and appeared poised to crack America, he walked away from a record company which he felt didn’t believe in his work.

“You can’t second guess your gut instinct,” he says. “I do think, whatever happens, you’ve got to own yourself.”

He says he “doesn’t like to look too deeply into it” but it’s hard not to draw parallels between this sense of independence and what he went through in his childhood.

Paddy Casey on set of 'Saints and Sinners' video shoot in 2004. Photo: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

Paddy Casey on set of 'Saints and Sinners' video shoot in 2004. Photo: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

Casey grew up in Crumlin and got his first guitar at 12 when his brother cashed in a pawn ticket. Within three weeks he had taught himself chords and was busking on the streets of Dublin. His father, when he found out, was angry about it.

“When my dad found out I was busking he went f**king mental. He thought of it as begging and he didn’t want his kid begging. There weren’t many buskers in Dublin at that time, it wasn’t as big a thing as it is now.”

He and his father had a physical fight, “in as much as a 12-year-old can have a fight with a grown man. He was going to smash the guitar but eventually I got it back off him.”

That was when the young lad decided to leave and, for a while, became homeless. He slept on the street and at the beach. He stayed with people he met for a night or two before moving on again.

“There were no social services, nobody reported it. I fed myself from busking. For the first while I stayed with my brother just off Dorset Street and then I kind of rambled. I hitchhiked to Galway. I think people were friendlier to me because I had music. I don’t think I would have survived if I had just been on the street without music.”

There were some frightening moments.

“I was a baby and I didn’t realise it. The odd truck driver tried to feel me up, I jumped out of moving trucks a few times. I didn’t really think of myself as a kid. When I had my own kid later on it sort of hit home to me how strange it was, I thought f**king hell, if I saw her doing that at that age…”

At various points in his teenage years he returned home a few times, but always left again. By the age of 15 he was renting a house with a friend of his. At 16 he tried to go back to school but it didn’t work out.

“I was a kid, and to me travelling around felt like I was having the craic, I thought it was amazing. I was hanging out with grown-ups, other buskers and poets and people around town and I was learning about the music they loved and the books they read.”

Paddy Casey at The Céilí Culture Festival 2010. Photo: Patrick O'Leary

Paddy Casey at The Céilí Culture Festival 2010. Photo: Patrick O'Leary

He played constantly in those years and began to graduate from busking, from which he was making a few hundred euro a day, to playing small gigs.

“I was playing every day somewhere, even if it was just a couple of songs. Word got around that I was good and people from Sony started to come to see me play, a guy called Hugh Murray.”

He was signed by Sony, and was eventually taken in by U2’s management company, Principle Management. Meanwhile, his gigs continued to grow in popularity, fuelled by word-of-mouth fans who saw him as a beacon of authenticity in an era of boybands.

He says he suffered from a case of “imposter syndrome“ in those years.

“I loved the gigs, but I never really understood my popularity. I didn’t really understand how we could book a gig and it would be full. I would stand on the stage and think, ‘where are all these people coming from, did they not see me play already?’”

He released his first album Amen (So Be It) in 1999 and it was quickly certified triple platinum in Ireland and got radio play in the UK and US.

‘Sweet Suburban Sky’, one of the tracks from the album, surfaced the following year on the soundtrack to the US TV teen drama Dawson’s Creek and Casey received nominations for Best Irish Songwriter and Best Male Singer at the Irish Music Awards.

It was 2003 when his career went into another gear. Living, his second album, spawned a slew of hits, including ‘Saints and Sinners’ and ‘The Lucky One’. Every gig that year (including a week-long residency at the Olympia Theatre) sold out and he was invited to support U2 on their Vertigo tour.

He has nothing but good things to say about Bono.

“He gets a lot of stick here but I’ve only ever seen him be nice to everyone. I’ve seen him help homeless people and he has the money to help them, but so what? Plenty of people have the money and don’t.”

Welsh singer-songwriter David Gray, to whom he was sometimes compared, was less warm. “He was the only weird one [of the stars he encountered]. I think he thought I was copying him.”

Over the following years Paddy toured intensively in America and his songs were gaining rotation on MTV. It was before the internet really kicked off and there was a sense he was about to become a big star.

“It was pretty big. I used to get calls all the time telling me the record was doing well and it felt like I was really on the cusp of a wave. I was very dizzy, I was working all day and all night, touring and doing interviews.”

Looking back on it all, his appearance on the Late Show with David Letterman certainly represented one of the peaks, but it was also a harbinger of the trouble to come.

Paddy Casey, winner of the Best Irish Male Singer award with Kerry McFadden (left) and Rosanna Davidson at the Meteor Music Awards in 2004

Paddy Casey, winner of the Best Irish Male Singer award with Kerry McFadden (left) and Rosanna Davidson at the Meteor Music Awards in 2004

By then the first tremors of the worldwide economic crash were being felt in the US and the recession would come at an exquisitely bad time for the Dublin man.

“Everyone got sacked at the label, they [Sony] merged with BMG, and I was dealing with all brand-new people. They released that album in America and it was doing well but then the new accountants came in and said ‘we’ve spent the budget on that, let’s do a new album’.

“I said: ‘Go f**k yourselves. I’ve spent the last six months touring my b*****ks off and now you want to drop it?’ But they didn’t know who the f**k I was.”

He parted ways with Paul McGuinness, who was then also the manager of U2.

“I don’t really want to talk about my management of that time. They didn’t want to work with me because I wasn’t signed.”

He returned to an Ireland where the recession was grinding the country down and was quickly back into what he calls “hand-to-mouth gigging”.

“The only difference by then was that I had nobody looking over my shoulder,” he recalls. “I had no manager, only a booking agent. But I was happier with the music I was making.”

Financially speaking, he was left with almost nothing from his American odyssey.

“You need a machine behind you. They say it takes a million quid to make a hit, I’m told by promoters now that it takes seven quid just to sell a record – you lose money selling them.

“The numbers were stacked against me making money. If I bought a cup of coffee it would cost five times what it would have if I bought it for myself, but I just had to accept that.”

Paddy Casey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

Paddy Casey. Photo: Steve Humphreys

His father passed away after his first album came out and his mother died two-and-a-half years ago. He says there was no grand reconciliation about the manner of his leaving home as a child, but his mother was proud of him once she saw he could make a living from music.

“They weren’t upset by how it all happened, they still technically saw busking as begging, and they weren’t happy with it.

“My mother never spoke to me about that time [when he left home as a child] again, she wasn’t much for reminiscing. Once she realised I was gigging she thought maybe this music thing was OK.”

He met his former partner, Sinéad, while busking. They are no longer together – “we just drifted apart, I was away more than was healthy” – but remain good friends and have a daughter together, Saoirse, who is a gifted singer-songwriter in her own right.

“She lives with me now but she didn’t when she was growing up so I’m just pretending that she is a kid again. Maybe because she didn’t grow up in the same house as me, we never argued.”

Paddy Casey performing at Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, in 1999. Photo: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

Paddy Casey performing at Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, in 1999. Photo: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images

He says he doesn’t worry about her moving into what is a very tough business “because as pretentious as it sounds, that’s not actually what it’s about – it’s about what the music does for you. She’s really talented, better than I was at her age, I think,” he says.

The pandemic has brought its own challenges.

“In terms of making a life, it’s obviously been shit. Fighting with the bank over the mortgage, that’s also shit, but I got to do some things that I wouldn’t have otherwise done.

“I’m working on a musical and a little film, stuff that I wouldn’t have taken the time to do. The musical is a conspiracy, alien-invasion thing. I am not going to write the script, just the songs, and I’m really enjoying it.”

At 46, he still has a kind of Artful Dodger winningness to him, and a touching gratitude at the fact that people still want to hear his music.

And as for the notion that his big moment came and went, he says that it doesn’t cause him any sleepless nights.

“I’ve had my moments since [his time in America] when I have wondered if I shouldn’t have tried to hang on longer, but it was a trade-off – you can either have time or ambition. I have time now. And that’s the most important thing to me.”

‘Turn This Ship Around’ is out on August 6. See paddycaseymusic.com

Going it alone: Ireland's top solo success stories

Gemma Hayes

Gemma Hayes

Damien Rice

After the break-up of his band Juniper and a stint busking, Kildare-born singer-songwriter Damien Rice returned to the studio in 2001 to make a stunning album that would send critics into raptures and become one of the biggest Irish hits of the decade.

O, which featured the incredible voice of his then personal and professional partner, Lisa Hannigan, spawned a number of successful singles (including ‘The Blower’s Daughter’ which also featured in the Mike Nichols film Closer).

It was certified gold in the US, and established Rice as one of the most important Irish artists.

Gemma Hayes

The Tipperary woman exploded on to the international music scene in 2001 with the release of her debut album Night on My Side. It prompted comparisons with Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez and gained Hayes a nomination for the Mercury Music Prize.

After this incredible start to her career Hayes ran into problems and politics with label backers in LA, but she continued to release critically acclaimed music throughout the decade and beyond.

Damien Dempsey

In many ways the Donaghmede man was the artist’s artist of the 2000s. Sinéad O’Connor said “there is no one like him”, Morrissey signed Dempsey to his label and he was invited to support Bob Dylan on tour.

His passionate delivery, in his own Dublin accent, led many to see him as the second coming of Luke Kelly and Dempsey’s third album, Shots, went straight to the top of the Irish charts on its release in 2005.