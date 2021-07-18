| 14.6°C Dublin

‘I never really understood my popularity’ - Paddy Casey on the highs and lows of the music business, being homeless and turning his back on fame

The singer-songwriter talks about homelessness as a child, turning his back on fame in America and creating music in the middle of a pandemic

Singer Songwriter Paddy Casey. Picture by Steve Humphreys Expand
Gemma Hayes Expand
Paddy Casey performing at Shepherd's Bush Empire, London, in 1999. Photo: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images Expand
Paddy Casey, winner of the Best Irish Male Singer award with Kerry McFadden (left) and Rosanna Davidson at the Meteor Music Awards in 2004 Expand
Paddy Casey. Photo: Steve Humphreys Expand
Paddy Casey on set of 'Saints and Sinners' video shoot in 2004. Photo: Chris Lopez/Sony Music Archive via Getty Images Expand
Paddy Casey at The Céilí Culture Festival 2010. Photo: Patrick O'Leary Expand

In some ways it is, Paddy Casey concedes, not the ideal time for him to be putting out his new album, Turn This Ship Around.

In the last few years he has paid for his releases with his gigs and now there are no gigs. He has had to do deals with the manufacturers to actually get the thing made. He roped in friends who called to the house during the production to contribute vocals and musical parts.

And with no live shows in the immediate future, and Spotify having long since put the nail in the coffin of artists getting a fair shake, he is resigned to not making any money from it.

