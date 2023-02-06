| 1.1°C Dublin

‘I miss my parents every day’, says Shane Filan as he begins cancer charity role

The Westlife star lost both of his parents to the disease just nine months apart.

Shane Filan has become an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society Relay for Life (PA) Expand

Shane Filan has become an ambassador for the Irish Cancer Society Relay for Life (PA)

By Rebecca Black, PA

Westlife star Shane Filan has told how he misses his parents every day, as he takes on a new role with the Irish Cancer Society.

The Sligo-born singer, 43, lost both his parents, Mae and Peter, to cancer just nine months apart in 2019-20.

