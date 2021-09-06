| 14.3°C Dublin

‘I hoped Iveagh Gardens pilot event would show the powers that be what’s possible. It was performative on their part' - James Vincent McMorrow

James Vincent McMorrow tells Chris Wasser about the ‘baffling’ failure to support artists

James Vincent McMorrow. Photo by Emma McMorrow Expand
James Vincent McMorrow on stage during Ireland's first major live gig since the pandemic, at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin in June. PA Photo. Expand
Concert goers enjoying Irelands first live gig since the Covid 19 pandemic at Iveagh Gardens, Dublin. Picture: Mark Condren Expand
Fans at the socially-distanced Iveagh Gardens gig. Picture: Mark Condren Expand

Close

James Vincent McMorrow on stage during Ireland's first major live gig since the pandemic, at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin in June. PA Photo.

Concert goers enjoying Irelands first live gig since the Covid 19 pandemic at Iveagh Gardens, Dublin. Picture: Mark Condren

Fans at the socially-distanced Iveagh Gardens gig. Picture: Mark Condren

Chris Wasser

IT WAS supposed to be the start of something special. On June 10 , James Vincent McMorrow stepped out on to the stage at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens and, in front of a crowd of 500 socially distanced spectators, performed the first outdoor Irish show in almost 15 months.

The gig (then heralded as a ‘pilot’ event for Ireland’s live music sector) was a hit. It seemed the door was finally open, and that things were back on track for Irish musicians. Then, without warning – and without explanation – the door firmly closed.

When we meet McMorrow at the end of August (the week before the Government unveils its Covid exit strategy), the gig, and everything that happened afterwards, continues to play heavily on his mind.

