'I had one serious low a few years ago but I refuse to give it power and say I was depressed' - The Coronas frontman Danny O'Reilly

In an exclusive interview, Danny O’Reilly of The Coronas tells Barry Egan about giving someone the power to hurt him, cash flow, following the Dubs, the new album, and why now is probably not the best time to be in a band called The Coronas

Barry Egan

DANNY O'REILLY woke up one morning last week and had, he says, “serious quarantine blues.”

He thought that the band he formed with Graham Knox and Conor Egan in Terenure College in 2003 “was finished, because of our stupid, unfortunate name. I thought there would never be live gigs again; all sorts of things were going through my head.”

He continued: "But I think now I’m more self-aware than I used to be, and I’m better at dealing with those moments when they do come along, and also I’ve got a great support system of friends and family that are always there for me.”