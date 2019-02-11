Women dominated at this year's Grammy Awards, with artists such as Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa winning some of the most coveted gongs.

Women dominated at this year's Grammy Awards, with artists such as Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa winning some of the most coveted gongs.

'I guess we stepped up': Lady Gaga and Dua Lipa lead the way as women dominate this year's Grammys

Country singer Kacey Musgraves took home the top prize at the 61st annual Grammys on Sunday night, winning album of the year for Golden Hour in a shock victory.

Lady Gaga, from left, Jada Pinkett Smith, Alicia Keys, Michelle Obama and Jennifer Lopez speak at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Lady Gaga poses in the press room with her awards for best pop solo performance for "Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" and best pop duo/group performance and best song written for visual media for "Shallow" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Kacey Musgraves, winner of the awards for best country album for "Golden Hour", best country song for "Space Cowboy", best country solo performance for "Butterflies" and album of the year for "Golden Hour" poses in the press room at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) H.E.R. poses in the press room with the awards for best R&B album for "H.E.R." and best R&B performance for "Best Part" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) Due Lipa, winner of the awards for best new artist and best dance recording for "Electricity" poses in the press room at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP) 61st Grammy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Lady Gaga poses backstage with her awards for Best Song Written for Visual Media and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for "Shallow" and her Best Pop Solo Performance for "Joanne (Where do You Think You're Goin?)." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Dua Lipa accepts the award for best new artist at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Ne-Yo, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) 61st Grammy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Brandi Carlile poses backstage with her awards for Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song for "The Joke" and Best Americana Album for "By The Way I Forgive You." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni 61st Grammy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - H.E.R. poses backstage with her awards for Best R&B Album for "H.E.R." and Best R&B Performance for "Best Part." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni 61st Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Katy Perry, Phillip Sweet, Karen Fairchild, Dolly Parton, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, Miley Cyrus and Kacey Musgraves perform "9 to 5". REUTERS/Mike Blake 61st Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Jennifer Lopez performs with Smokey Robinson. REUTERS/Mike Blake 61st Grammy Awards - Show - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - St Vincent performs with Dua Lipa. REUTERS/Mike Blake 61st Grammy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Ella Mai poses backstage with her Best R&B Song award for "Boo'd Up." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Maren Morris, from left, Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus perform "After The Goldrush" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Alicia Keys, left, kisses Michelle Obama at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP) Dolly Parton, left, and Miley Cyrus perform "Jolene" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

She also secured three other wins: best country album, best country song for Space Cowboy and best country solo performance for Butterflies.

Cardi B claimed best rap album for Invasion of Privacy - the first female solo artist to win the award - while Dua Lipa won best new artist.

Lady Gaga continued a successful awards season by claiming three gongs: best pop solo performance for Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?), best song written for visual media for Shallow from A Star Is Born and best pop duo/group performance for the same song.

Elsewhere, Drake claimed best rap song for God's Plan and Childish Gambino claimed four honours including song of the year and record of the year for This Is America.

Due Lipa, winner of the awards for best new artist and best dance recording for "Electricity" poses in the press room at the 61st annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

During the ceremony, British artist Dua Lipa aimed a dig at Academy president Neil Portnow as she accepted the award for best new artist.

Last year, following complaints the nominations were dominated by men, Portnow suggested women should "step up". This year, the categories contained far more women.

Accepting the prize on stage, Lipa said she was "honoured" to be nominated alongside "incredible" female artists, adding: "I guess this year we really stepped up."

Drake also took aim at the Recording Academy earlier in the evening as he accepted the award for best rap song.

Ne-Yo, left, and Jennifer Lopez perform a medley during a tribute to Motown's 60th anniversary at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The Canadian rapper - who has had an ambivalent relationship with the Grammys in recent years - appeared to aim a jibe at the Academy in charge of voting for the prizes, saying: "We play in an opinion-based sport, not a fact-based sport."

The 32-year-old addressed the other rappers in his category, which included Cardi B, Travis Scott and Mac Miller, the hip hop artist who died last year of an accidental overdose.

He was cut off mid-sentence as he tried to add to his statement.

Drake has now won two Grammys for best rap song after his track Hotline Bling took home the gong in 2017.

61st Grammy Awards - Photo Room - Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 10, 2019 - Brandi Carlile poses backstage with her awards for Best American Roots Performance, Best American Roots Song for "The Joke" and Best Americana Album for "By The Way I Forgive You." REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Earlier, Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper became the first acts to scoop a prize at the awards.

The pair won best pop duo/group performance for Shallow, the hit single from the musical drama film A Star Is Born, which stars Gaga as an emerging pop star and Cooper as an ageing rocker.

Accepting the prize on stage, Gaga paid tribute to Cooper, who could not attend due to being in London for the Bafta film awards ceremony earlier in the evening.

She said: "I wish Bradley was here with me right now. Bradley, I loved singing this song with you. If I don't get another chance to say this, I just want to say I'm so proud to be a part of a movie that addressed mental health issues, they're so important."

Host Alicia Keys opened the 2019 Grammys with a show of girl power, introducing Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Jada Pinkett Smith and Michelle Obama on stage.

Drake accepts the award for best rap song for "God's Plan" at the 61st annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)

The show had been criticised last year for its lack of female nominees after women were largely ignored in the major categories.

It was markedly different this year, with five of the eight album of the year nominees being female.

To huge cheers, Obama, the wife of former US president Barack Obama, addressed the crowd.

She said: "Music has always helped me tell my story and I know that's true for everyone here."

She added: "Music helps us share ourselves, our dignity and sorrows, our hopes and joys. It allows us to hear one another, to let each other in."

Camila Cabello, who was nominated for three awards, opened the show with a lively performance of her hit single Havana along with rapper Young Thug, before Ricky Martin joined them on stage.

Press Association