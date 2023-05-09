‘I felt like I was going to get sick’ - Wild Youth on controversial Eurovision X Factor elimination

Wild Youth will take to the stage at the Eurovision tonight Photo: Andres Poveda

Wild Youth have spoken of their relief regarding the BBC and EBU’s decision to scrap an X Factor style elimination staging at tonight’s Eurovision semi-final.

During a dress rehearsal yesterday, the acts were brought on stage when the hosts announced who had made it through, and who had not.

This differed from previous years. Ordinarily, the results are given while the band are in the green room surrounded by their delegation.

Rolling out the Turquoise Carpet: Wild Youth arrival at Eurovision Song Contest 2023

The X Factor staging was heavily criticised by Eurovision fans yesterday, and performers were also not in favour of it.

“It was torture,” band member David Whelan said.

Lead singer Conor O’Donohoe added; “We had to do it yesterday as a run through… and I felt like I…was going to get sick.”

Drummer Callum McAdam compared it to The Hunger Games.

The BBC and EBU announced later the proposed staging would be scrapped, and they would revert to the previous format.

Marty Whelan commended them for acting swiftly.

“I think it was the right decision because I don’t like the idea of people standing on stage in front of thousands and millions being told you didn’t get through. It is one thing in a TV studio… for Eurovision it didn’t feel right.”

The band will take to the stage this evening in the first semi-final. They face stiff competition from acts such as Sweden, Finland and Israel.

But after the dress rehearsal on Monday night, they were voted sixth favourite to qualify in an official Eurovision fan poll.

Tonight, the show will feature a surprise cameo with Dustin the Turkey who represented Ireland in 2008.

Marty Whelan said: “I can’t wait to see Dustin. I haven’t seen him for many years, he has survived many Christmases.”