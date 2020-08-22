'I did it my way. I didn't follow a formula' - Dermot Kennedy on the new opportunities of lockdown

This was supposed to be a year of relentless touring for Dermot Kennedy. His debut album, Without Fear, topped the charts both here and in the UK last autumn and - to put it mildly - he was in demand. He had been nominated for a Brit Award alongside Bruce Springsteen and Post Malone and there were big outdoor concerts lined up in June for Dublin and Cork.

Instead, a pandemic-induced break has ensured that while Kennedy has not got to see the whites of the eyes of his fans in concert, a follow-up album will arrive much quicker than anyone - including the singer himself - might have imagined.

"I've been writing a lot," he says, "and the second album really is shaping up. That definitely wouldn't have happened if this year had turned out as planned. I was supposed to be touring until October and then start thinking about a second album, but that's all been leapfrogged now."

This week, he's taking time out in a rainy West Cork. The drummer in his band, Micheál Quinn, lives in Castletownshend and they have been hanging out. "When you're a songwriter, you can write wherever, but I'm actively not thinking about that now," he says.

Paul Mescal joined Dermot Kennedy on stage. Photo by Frank McGrath

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Paul Mescal joined Dermot Kennedy on stage. Photo by Frank McGrath

Kennedy says he has several songs complete and ready for recording and there are others that will be honed in studio. "This pause has given me the head space I would have had to take after touring to work on a new album," he says. "I've been touring a lot for years, so although it's disappointing not to be going out there and playing the songs live, I've welcomed the break. And I'm in a nice position now in that I'm not necessarily in a rush to release this. I can give it time to breathe, to get a sense about what works."

He has been far from idle, though. He is especially pleased that he got to record songs with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra for a one-hour RTÉ show, Shine, which will be broadcast next week. "It was very special to be in a room with those musicians and to make music alongside a string section and a woodwind section because I just don't get to do that sort of thing enough."

The programme will also feature performances from Denise Chaila, Villagers and Pillow Queens, among others, plus spoken-word contributions from writers including Dermot Bolger and John Boyne. It was recorded at RTÉ, the National Concert Hall and Iveagh Gardens in Dublin.

At the end of last month, Kennedy performed a livestream concert from the spectacular surrounds of London's Natural History Museum. "It was something I would love to have done in the past, but it wouldn't necessarily have been possible," he says. "But during this shutdown, we've all had to think differently."

The concert boasted exceptionally high production values. Kennedy says more than 90 people worked at putting the gig together and getting it out online without a hitch. Notably, it was a fully ticketed event. Prices started at €15 for a simple pay-per-view and rose to almost €100 for bonus goodies, including limited edition T-shirts and the like.

"I knew I didn't want to just do a home gig recorded by my mobile phone," he says. "I wanted to do something really special and, of course, if you're going to do that, you need a lot of crew involved. All of them have to be paid - and I'm really glad to have had the opportunity to do that, because it's been a very tough time for people who work in the background in the music industry."

It was his manager who looked after the money side of things when it came to the show. "It took more than a month of planning," he says. "I'm really pleased with how it turned out."

The performance saw Kennedy team up with actor Paul Mescal, another young Irish man going places very quickly. Having made his name portraying Connell in the TV adaptation of the Sally Rooney novel Normal People, Mescal has been much sought-after: he was the star attraction of a new Rolling Stones video last month and, at the History Museum, he duetted with Kennedy on a new song, 'Giants', as well as reciting verse between songs.

"I hadn't known Paul before Normal People came out," Kennedy says, "but I just thought it would be cool to make contact with another creative Irish person, so I reached out to him and we really get on, you know. He's one of these super-talented people."

The same could be said of 28-year-old Kennedy. The native of Rathcoole, Co Dublin, started writing his own material at 17 and he cut his teeth as a busker on Grafton Street a few years later. Unlike many of his peers, who just focus on the creative side, Kennedy was determined to have his music heard by the masses. He started releasing music online and got noticed by Spotify's Discover Weekly platform when he was 24.

Within two years, he had been streamed more than 300 million times on Spotify and was making a healthy living from the royalties. He readily admits that the streaming giant helped to 'make' him.

I first interviewed Kennedy in early 2018 when the sense of anticipation about this young singer - whose music straddles folk, R&B and rap - felt almost tangible. We spoke backstage at the Olympia, Dublin, an hour or so before a sold-out show. If Kennedy was nervous, he certainly wasn't showing it and when he performed on stage he seemed to have boundless confidence. His predominantly young audience loved what they saw and it was easy to anticipate a bright future.

He is in a strong position now, but one senses that he won't be resting on laurels. He says he wants to release albums that take him outside his comfort zone. "That was certainly the case with some of the songs on the first album and it will be the case this time around," he says.

Kennedy was in Minneapolis, on the US leg of his tour, when he learned that Without Fear was a UK number one. It was the first time an Irish solo artist achieved this feat since Ronan Keating's solo debut in 2000.

"I'm not very good at appreciating the significance of things in the moment," he says, "but with that, it really counted for something. It's the sort of thing I would have dreamed of at 20, 21 or 22 when I was floating around at home, wishing someone would offer me a gig.

"And I'm so proud that I did it my way. I didn't follow a formula or have 15 different songwriters trying to mould my music."

It is a defiant statement and yet it should be noted that several songwriters are credited as co-writers on his debut album, including Scott Harris - best known for his work with Shawn Mendes and the Chainsmokers - and Stephen Kozmeniuk, whose CV includes big names such as Madonna and Dua Lipa.

Despite such weighty help, Kennedy's music doesn't suffer from too-many-cooks syndrome. They may be machine-tooled to appeal to a large audience, but they are, idiosyncratically, his and his alone.

"I like to collaborate and to see what the direction the music can go in. It's that unknown aspect that can be really thrilling."

There's one thing that won't appear in future songs, however, and that's anything to do with the pandemic. "I don't find it very inspiring as a topic, to be honest with you," he says. "But who knows how people will interpret them? People take the songs and apply their own meaning to them, regardless. And maybe they'll associate those songs with this time."

'Shine: A Summer Concert' is on RTÉ One on Saturday, August 29, at 8.15pm. An RTÉ Player exclusive, 'Shine On', goes live on August 30

