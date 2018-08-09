Singer Ellie Goulding has said she is looking forward to being a “loved up wife” after it was revealed she is engaged to her partner Caspar Jopling after around 18 months of dating.

'I can’t wait to be your very giggly, loved up wife' - Ellie Goulding shares rare private moment on Instagram

The couple’s engagement announcement was printed in The Times newspaper’s forthcoming marriages section on Tuesday.

In a post to her 13.9 million followers on Instagram, Goulding, 31, shared a black and white photo of herself kissing a smiling Jopling on the cheek.

The Love Me like You Do star wrote in a caption alongside the photo: “I tend to keep my life very private these days and I have enjoyed the time I’ve had away from all the madness.

“But we’ve had so many beautiful messages of support and love the past few days, as have our families, that we wanted to say thank you so much! We appreciate it more than you could ever know.”

Addressing Jopling, she added: “You’re the most wonderful person I’ve ever known, and I can’t wait to be your very giggly, in awe and loved up wife.”

Fans passed on their congratulations to the couple in replies to the post, which had been liked over 170,000 times within an hour of it going online.

Goulding and Jopling, an art dealer who works at Sotheby’s, are thought to have been an item since early 2017.

The Brit Award-winning singer, known for her hits including Starry Eyed, Burn and Your Song, is believed to have moved in with Mr Jopling in June.

Goulding has previously been in relationships with McFly star Dougie Poynter, Greg James, DJ Skrillex and actor Jeremy Irvine, and she is also rumoured to have dated Ed Sheeran.

