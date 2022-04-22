‘I am contemplating moving abroad, rent is crazy’- Cork musician being evicted from his home after six years

A Cork musician said he is contemplating moving abroad as he is being evicted from his home and can’t afford the current rental market.

Martin Leahy (46) from Ballinadee, Bandon, Co Cork, is currently renting a house in the area but as his landlord is selling he is being forced to find new accommodation.

He wants to rent another home in the area that is spacious enough for his equipment, but said even a small bungalow is €1,200, which he can’t afford.

For this reason, he is thinking of moving to France- where accommodation appears much more affordable.

Mr Leahy’s current situation is the inspiration behind his new song Everyone Should Have a Home which protests the seemingly ever-worsening housing crisis in Ireland.

“I’m looking for places but the prices are so crazy, I just don’t feel that I can afford to rent a place or do it here anymore so I am contemplating moving abroad,” he told Independent.ie.

"I don’t know what to do - I am still looking and hoping that I don’t have to go.

"It’s about €1,200 for a one-bedroom, I won’t be able to pay that, I would like to stay in the country to have space for my equipment but I can’t do that because anything like a small little cottage, there was a place close to where I live and it’s €1,200 for a small little cottage with no furniture, I won’t be able to do that.

“I was thinking of moving to France, I know somebody who lives there and he was saying it is very affordable.”

The singer-songwriter has worked in the music industry for 25 years and worked as a session musician before he started producing his own songs during the pandemic.

Video of the Day

He has worked with Christy Moore, John Spillane, Ger Wolfe and many others but said the internet has been fantastic as it’s given him the opportunity to showcase his own songs.

"I was a professional musician for most of my life but then when the pandemic hit I always had an idea to release my own songs so when the pandemic hit it gave me space to do that,” Mr Leahy said.

"I released my first solo song in 2020 and it went very well so I kept doing it.

“I love that aspect of it [the internet], it has opened it up, a fella like me probably wouldn’t have had the means to release music without that so you do have your own little TV channel, it’s a great feeling.”