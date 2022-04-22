| 8.7°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘I am contemplating moving abroad, rent is crazy’- Cork musician being evicted from his home after six years

Cork musician Martin Healy said he might have to move abroad due to the housing crisis. Photo: Michael Meade Expand

Close

Cork musician Martin Healy said he might have to move abroad due to the housing crisis. Photo: Michael Meade

Cork musician Martin Healy said he might have to move abroad due to the housing crisis. Photo: Michael Meade

Cork musician Martin Healy said he might have to move abroad due to the housing crisis. Photo: Michael Meade

Ciara O'Loughlin

A Cork musician said he is contemplating moving abroad as he is being evicted from his home and can’t afford the current rental market.

Martin Leahy (46) from Ballinadee, Bandon, Co Cork, is currently renting a house in the area but as his landlord is selling he is being forced to find new accommodation. 

Related topics

More On Cost of Living

Most Watched

Privacy