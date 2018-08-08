Entertainment Music

Wednesday 8 August 2018

‘Hurricane’ Kanye West to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live

The controversial rapper sparked fury earlier this year when he suggested slavery was a choice.

Kanye West will appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, the chatshow host said (Jonathan Brady/PA)
By Keiran Southern, Press Association Los Angeles Correspondent

Kanye West is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday.

The rapper is known for his outspoken views and sparked controversy in May when he claimed slavery was a choice.

West, 41, has since been criticised for his support of Donald Trump after saying he and the president shared “dragon energy”.

Announcing West’s appearance on Thursday’s show, Kimmel tweeted: “On Thursday night, HURRICANE KANYE strikes @JimmyKimmelLive! @KanyeWest.”

West retweeted the post.

He last appeared on the show in 2013 following a social media row between himself and Kimmel.

Kanye West sparked controversy when he suggested slavery was a choice (Jonathan Brady/PA)

West objected to Kimmel spoofing a BBC interview in which he described himself as “the number one rockstar on the planet”.

Following the sketch, West created the hashtag
#AllDisrespectToJimmyKimmel.  The disagreement ended with West’s appearance on the programme.

The musician and fashion designer’s wife, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live last month, telling the host West was “almost” a billionaire.

Press Association

