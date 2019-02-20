Hugh Jackman, Pink and Dua Lipa are among the stars taking to the stage for one of the most diverse Brit Awards in years.

Hugh Jackman and Dua Lipa to perform at Brit Awards

The annual awards ceremony takes place on Wednesday evening at the O2 Arena in London.

Big names from the music world will unite to celebrate the year in British music.

Women dominate this year’s shortlist, with female solo artists Lipa and Anne-Marie both earning four nominations apiece.

Pink will be the first international artist to be honoured with the outstanding contribution to music prize.

Pink will perform at the Brit Awards (Joe Giddens/PA)

Lipa, who won two Brits last year and recently took home two Grammy Awards, is nominated for four accolades at this year’s ceremony across two categories.

She secured nods for her track IDGAF and her collaboration with Scottish DJ Calvin Harris, One Kiss, while both songs are shortlisted for British single and British video of the year.

Lipa will appear on stage on the night in a four-way collaboration with Harris, Sam Smith and Rag’N’Bone Man.

Anne-Marie, who shot to fame after featuring on Clean Bandit’s Rockabye alongside Sean Paul, is also handed four nods, including one for British female solo artist.

Jess Glynne is up for two prizes and last year’s critics’ choice award winner, Jorja Smith, has three nods. Both will perform at the event.

Male nominees include British singer-songwriters Smith and George Ezra, while Drake and Eminem will compete in the international male category.

The Brits will be opened by Hollywood star Jackman, who portrayed PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman.

He will kick-start proceedings with a performance from the hit film, which has dominated the charts in the UK since the soundtrack was released in December 2017.

Other music stars taking to the stage include Little Mix, The 1975 and Ezra.

US pop star Pink will close the show.

Comedian Jack Whitehall will host for the second year.

