Hozier to bring Wasteland Baby! Tour to Dublin

Hozier will bring his Wasteland Baby! World Tour to Dublin’s 3Arena on December 10th 2019.

The announcement was made following his headline performance at Electric Picnic on Friday night.

Hozier is currently on a sold out tour of Europe, USA and Canada.

Last March, the singer released his sophomore album Wasteland Baby!, and became the fourth Irish artist to score a No. 1 album in the USA as well as Ireland.

It’ is five years since Take Me To Church was released.

Asked if he felt the weight of expectation on his shoulders difficult to bear he replied; “Obviously you have to contend with that, especially after a charting hit [Take Me To Church]. That was a kind of crossover hit in the charts, a bit of a freak occurrence.

“The production, the sound, the themes - they weren't what were radio hits at the time. So it was a bit of an outlier. That can't be recreated. You can't recreate the conditions for such an outlier."

The song went triple platinum, he said he handles fame by “throwing on a scarf and a hat and a pair of glasses”.

“I can disappear fairly quickly."

Tickets for the Wasteland Baby! Tour will go on sale on Friday 6th September at 9am. Prices start at €39.90 including booking fee.

Special guest will be Freya Ridings, who has just released her debut album.

